Chiefs Working on Offense Being Explosive Once Again
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense has struggled over the last couple of seasons, lacking the explosiveness that they have shown in the past. The Chiefs' offense has still been efficient, but now, when they score points, it is mostly because their offensive drives are long and they have to work hard on the offensive side to score points.
We know that the Chiefs' offense can be explosive, especially with the best head coaching and player caller in the National Football League in Andy Reid and with the best quarterback in the league, Patrick Mahomes. It is there but we have not seen it in a long time. The offensive line has a big part to do with that, and that is why they addressed some of those positions this offseason and in the draft.
The Chiefs have been working on getting the ball downfield and stretching the field as well this offseason.
"Two of the first five plays at a recent Kansas City Chiefs practice session were Patrick Mahomes passes that traveled well down the field. Neither was caught, though, including one that was dropped by rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals, which left Mahomes with his hands on his head in frustration," said ESPN reporter Adam Teicher.
"More deep throws from Mahomes were to come that day and though not all resulted in completions, it was more the process that interested the Chiefs. They want the long ball back in their offense and believe the offseason practice field is where it will start."
But aside from the offensive line being a problem for the offense, the drops from Chiefs' wide receivers last season played a role in that as well.
"The Chiefs emphasized incorporating big pass plays last year at this time as well, but they rarely materialized in the regular season. They are aware that talking about getting them alone won't achieve the desired result. They'll have to work for it as well," added Teicher.
"Talk is cheap, right?'' offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said. "You can't [just] talk about it. You've got to be able to do it. So I think it's a mentality of every day in practice trying to make sure you stress not only the importance of talking about it, but then doing it in practice."
"It's our job as coaches to emphasize it more and then let these guys go out there, and then their mindset, too, is cutting it loose every now and then and not every one is going to be perfect [or] complete, but ... so far up to this point it's been beautiful with the attack mindset."
