Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Expects Nothing Less From Travis Kelce
The Kansas City Chiefs are going into the new season with a very similar roster from last season, and for good reason. While the Chiefs didn't finish 2024 as champions, they further proved that they are the most difficult team to take down in the AFC, winning three straight AFC Championships.
A large part of that success comes from two men: quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. The two have become the faces of the franchise and have led the Chiefs to multiple Super Bowl appearances and victories since Mahomes became the full-time quarterback in 2018.
Following the 2024 season, rumors spread around Kelce and the idea of retirement. Quickly shutting the rumors down, Kelce announced he would be returning to the Chiefs franchise to play out the final year of his contract.
While the fate of Kelce's future beyond this season is still up in the air, Mahomes is expecting Kelce to return to the form that made Chiefs Kingdom fall in love with him. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mahomes laid out his expectations for Kelce going into the 2025 season.
“I expect Travis to be Travis," Mahomes said. "Obviously, the play on the field is gonna be high. He's going to out there with the mentality that we're trying to win the Super Bowl this year after falling short this last year. I think more than anything it’s the leadership he brings to the building every day. How he leads by example, how he leads vocally; it’s a big impact to our football team. So I expect him to play at a high level and be an even better leader."
Both Mahomes and Kelce are the type of competitors who won't be the happiest unless they're hoisting the Lombardi trophy at the end of the season. During the rumor session of Kelce's career, Mahomes revealed he gave his tight end space to decide on his own, knowing he'd do what's best for him.
"You have that in the back of your mind for anybody that's played a lot of football seasons, there's always a chance they come back. You have to put in the work in the offseason, I think everybody wants to play the game... For him, I think it was just recalibrating and seeing where he's at. From what I've seen, I think y'all can see it, man, he's ready to go."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.