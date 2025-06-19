BREAKING: Andy Reid Sounds Off on Travis Kelce's 2025 Workload
The Kansas City Chiefs are inching closer to the 2025 campaign, as they now know when their training camp period will begin. With mandatory minicamp wrapping up Thursday, head coach Andy Reid joined the media to answer some of the burning questions ahead of the 2025 campaign.
The biggest question mark going into the offseason for the Chiefs was whether or not veteran tight end Travis Kelce would call it a career or not. Now that Kelce is dedicated to playing out the rest of his contract, speculation has begun to circulate on how big of a workload Kelce will have for the 2025 campaign.
Last season, Kelce led the Chiefs in receiving yards, but what fans were used to seeing from Kelce wasn't there. Finishing with a career low in touchdowns (three) and receiving yards (823), some believed that maybe the end is closer to Kelce than we thought.
Coach Reid was asked on Thursday about his expectations for Kelce in the offensive scheme, and luckily for Chiefs fans, the plan hasn't seemed to change.
"Yeah, I'm not really feeling that, more be similar to last year, I would imagine, as it goes," Reid said. "So he's in great shape right now. So I think he's looking forward to getting going."
As Kelce gets older, his age could easily become a concern. But like any great coach would do, Coach Reid is always keeping his eye on his veteran player.
"Listen, I always watch him. I always keep an eye on him. I know he's getting older, he doesn't know he's getting older, but I do. So I can be the bad guy in some cases, there, if needed. But if I think it's catching up to him a little bit, I'll pull off and put him where he needs to be. Other than that, he hasn't shown me any of that yet. He's done really well."
Kelce's main focus on 2025 is exactly that, 2025. While his contract is coming to an end after the season, Kelce has yet to decide if he will retire or not. His love for the game is still prevalent, perhaps enough for him to keep his leadership role on the offense this season.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.