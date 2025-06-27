Chiefs' Andy Reid Ranking as a Play Caller
There is no doubt in mind that the Kansas City Chiefs have the best coach in the National Football League in Andy Reid. Reid has led the Chiefs into a dynasty and has won three Super Bowl Championships since coming to Kansas City. He has certainly turned things around for the franchise. Before Reid arrived in Kansas City, the team was struggling to find consistency.
When it is all said and done, Reid could go down as the greatest head coach in the history of the NFL. Reid is still coaching at a high level, and he has gotten his Chiefs teams as contenders every season. Reid has done a good job in coming in each season and finding consistency with winning and putting his teams in the best position to be successful, no matter if they pick them to win it all or not.
Reid is also seen as one of the best, if not the best, play callers in the league. Reid has called some special plays over his career that we only see him call. Plays that we have never seen, he brings them to life.
Something Reid just leaves all the fans shocked because of what plays he has his team running against another professional football team. It is something special to see and it could happen on any given Sunday.
The Chiefs' offense has been good for the most part since Reid has taken over in Kansas City. Reid is always trying to improve as well. The Chiefs will also be contenders with Reid calling plays.
Pro Football Network ranked Reid as the number six overall play caller in the NFL.
Andy Reid has consistently been one of the NFL’s best play-callers. It’s not because his offenses are always the flashiest, but because they’re calculated and efficient. Reid seemingly uses the regular season to experiment in preparation for the postseason, which could be why the Kansas City Chiefs have looked mortal at times.
Nevertheless, under his direction, they usually deliver when it matters most. Even with issues at wide receiver and on the offensive line, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs finished 10th in EPA per play (+0.05) and points per drive (2.24) in 2024.
There haven’t been quite as many fireworks as in previous years, but Reid’s play-calling remains razor sharp, though the scheme seems to rely on Mahomes making things happen when the play breaks down. The numbers aren’t gaudy, but Reid’s unit is built to peak at the right time.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.