The Question Hanging Over the Chiefs' Head for 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have no doubt been a dominant force in the National Football League since quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his way into the starting quarterback role in 2018. Since becoming a starter, the Chiefs have had an explosive offense that has lifted them to three Super Bowl championships.
Last season, while the Chiefs ended their campaign with a Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, they had areas in their game that stood out as a concern. The offensive line was a glaring need for adjustment following last season, but what isn't discussed enough is the lack of explosiveness fans have been used to seeing from the Chiefs.
Mahomes might have had the worst receiving corps to work with since becoming the starting quarterback. While tight end Travis Kelce is a big name in the receiving world, his production took a step back, and when that happened, not many players stepped up.
Rookie Xavier Worthy filled in for an injured Rashee Rice and for another season in Kansas, not a single receiving option had over 1,000 receiving yards. With the regular season looming around the corner, the big question is whether the Chiefs have done enough this offseason for their receiving corps, as well as whether the offense is underrated.
Verdict
The same question was proposed on a recent episode of NFL on ESPN, where analyst Mina Kimes had her answer at the ready.
- "I think it's more likely than not that this Chief's offense finishes as a top-five unit or just outside the top five. And you know, I think folks remember them from the Super Bowl, the offensive line getting destroyed by the Eagles. But the reality was, while the Chiefs offense wasn't explosive for most of last season, pardon me, all of last season. They were one of the most efficient offenses in the league, finishing top 10 in success rate," Kimes said.
- "They had the highest time of possession per drive of any team in the NFL. Second-highest third-down conversion rate. And now you reintroduce Rashee Rice back into the mix. He's going to be suspended at some point. He's going to miss a few games. But having him for much of the season and certainly at the end in the playoffs is so massive. I feel like it's being slept on a bit."
