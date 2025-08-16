Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Preseason Game 2
Kansas City's second preseason game Friday at Seattle didn't have a lot of sunshine for the Chiefs. In a steady rain, Andy Reid rested his best players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but the Seahawks dominated the game with most of the first-team personnel on the field.
Gardner Minshew started at quarterback and finished 7 of 9 for 70 yards, no interceptions and a touchdown pass to tight end Robert Tonyan. However, the Chiefs certainly wanted a better showing from their defense, even without four key players (Chris Jones, Trent McDuffie, Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill, all of whom were held out by coaches).
Skyy Moore struggled with two more drops, and also muffed a kickoff return. He's now 0-for-8 on targets since Dec. 3, 2023. He redeemed himself late in the game, returning a punt 88 yards for a touchdown.
Injuries began piling up for Kansas City, especially in the defensive secondary. The Chiefs lost three defensive backs on Friday (Nazeeh Johnson, Nohl Williams and Mike Edwards).
Steve Spagnuolo was understandably relieved that the Chiefs re-signed Nick Bolton just before his contract expired, keeping him off the free-agent market. While Bolton didn't play Friday, the team's linebackers struggled with him on the sideline.
Omarr Norman-Lott left but returned with a heavily retaped left ankle.
