Confidence Is Shot, but Not Broken for Chiefs WR
The Kansas City Chiefs have a highly competitive wide receiver room going into the 2025 regular season. The room has been on full display this offseason through several camps. With one final preseason game on the list for the Chiefs before Week 1, the competition in the room is as high as ever.
The Chiefs, coming off a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in their second preseason game of the offseason, had many positives and negatives to take away from the game. But with the regular season right around the corner, these receivers must know they need to show what they have now before it's too late.
One veteran wide receiver for the Chiefs has been on the hot seat all offseason, and that's Skyy Moore. Moore, a former second-round pick by Kansas City, has yet to reach his full potential, and after how he played last season, it might be difficult for him to earn a roster spot for Week 1.
Against the Seahawks, Moore hit the field and was targeted twice on the receiving side of the ball. In those two targets, Moore came away with zero receptions and even dropped the football on a pass that looked like he should have caught with no issues.
Following the game, head coach Andy Reid was asked about Moore's drop, and he had to call it how it was.
Moore's Night
- "Yeah, listen, drops, not like him. He's a lot better than that. He had three kind of bobbles and drops, special teams and with throws," Coach Reid said.
However, Moore would make up for his drop early in the game when he got the chance to return the football off a punt. Moore took the football 88 yards and scored a touchdown, which only boosted his confidence.
Moore was asked how hard it can be sometimes to get out of a negative headspace, following the punt return, and with the added confidence, the Chiefs' wide receiver hasn't given up yet.
- “It's a physical game. Everything that I’ve got physically, God-gifted is the reason I’m here. I feel like 90% of the game is mental. Everybody that plays in this league goes through those mental obstacles. I feel like it’s about how you do it. Whether you win or lose, you just have to keep getting up and keep going. I feel like that’s the biggest thing people should take out of what went on today.”
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.