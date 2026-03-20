Veach Turned Chiefs’ Draft Nightmare Into ‘Fields’ of Dreams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Skyy Moore just joined his third team in eight months. Justin Fields just joined his fourth team in four years.

Football’s best lesson is inspiring people to get up after they get knocked down. That’s what Brett Veach did in acquiring Justin Fields this week.

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Skyy Moore (9) celebrates after a play against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Veach’s 2022 draft class was a work of art, but it wasn’t perfect. His third selection that year, Moore at 54th overall, didn’t live up to expectations – a clear miss. So, in August, Veach dealt Moore to the 49ers for San Francisco’s sixth-round selection in the 2027 draft.

Unlike the Chiefs, Moore wound up in the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season since Veach drafted him (Kansas City missed the postseason for the first time since 2014). The wide receiver from Western Michigan wound up finding a niche as a valuable 49ers return man, then left last week to sign as an unrestricted free agent with Green Bay.

The 49ers’ half of the Moore deal is done. Kansas City’s portion, however, is just beginning.

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) run the ball against New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

A new beginning

And the beginning of the season, should Patrick Mahomes fall shy of 100 percent in his return from December knee surgery, is where the Chiefs can really cash in dividends. Fields presents a much better early season starting option for Kansas City than what the team had under contract prior to the trade, Jake Haener and Chris Oladokun.

Veach this week used that sixth-round selection in next year’s draft to acquire Fields from the Jets. It was minimal cost and came with a fantastic financial deal. The Chiefs acquired his contract but will reportedly pay Fields just $3 million of the $10 million he’s guaranteed this season. The Jets, who signed him to a two-year, $40 million contract a year ago, will cover the remaining $7 million.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Compare that to the Chiefs' 2025 backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, who just signed a one-year deal with Arizona worth up to $8 million.

Veach did his part, but Andy Reid is now on the hook. Reid, who turned 68 on Thursday and enters the year as the league’s oldest head coach, would also be its wisest if he commits to using packages with Fields, especially in short yardage.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chiefs swallowed their pride last season and converted second-round selection Kingsley Suamataia from a failed tackle into a phenomenal guard. Now, they have the opportunity to recoup similar returns for missing on Moore.

Ideal scenario for Fields

Imagine the time opponent defenses would need to take out of their practice preparations to account for Mahomes and Fields. Suddenly, the quarterback sneak would be back in the Chiefs’ offense – they haven’t run it since Mahomes dislocated his kneecap in 2019 – and even Kenneth Walker could feed off Fields.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Last season with Fields as New York’s starter, Jets running back Breece Hall averaged 4.7 yards per carry (745 yards on 159 attempts) and 5.5 yards per touch (1,015 yards, 183 touches). Over the other six games, Hall averaged only 3.8 yards per carry (320 yards, 84 attempts) and 4.2 yards per touch (400 yards, 96 touches).

And remember, Fields reportedly chose Kansas City over other teams that wanted him. He obviously understands how he complement Mahomes and the Chiefs. The better question is whether Reid, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and the Chiefs understand how Fields can complement them. Can they trade wins for watching Mahomes trot to the sidelines on occasional third and fourth downs?

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo (0) and cornerback C.J. Henderson (39) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Fields doesn’t have to be Taysom Hill over the rest of his NFL career, but if he can fill a similar role over his lone season in Kansas City, the sky’s the limit (no pun intended).