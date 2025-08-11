Arrowhead Report

The Chiefs Will Have No Issue With This Position Group

The Kansas City Chiefs may have a ton of wide receivers on their roster, but that aids them in this area as they inch toward the 2025 regular season.

Dominic Minchella

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs have a very competitive wide receiving room for the 2025 regular season. With that, not every player in the room will be able to be on the field in hopes of helping quarterback Patrick Mahomes move the ball down the field. However, that doesn't mean they can't contribute in other ways.

The speed in the receiving corps for the Chiefs will greatly impact other areas of the game, specifically in the return game. Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub has a lot of talent to work with when it comes to mixing up the kick return game.

The versatility was on full display against the Arizona Cardinals in the Chiefs' first preseason game of the year. While Kansas City dropped the game, the kick return saw success from four contributors: Nikko Remigio, Nohl Williams, Skyy Moore, and Jalen Royals.

Remigio

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio (81) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Coach Toub knows that Remigio is going to be a favorite of his in this aspect of the game, as he looked good in his kick return attempt. Remigio returned the football for 48 yards, and seeing as that he was successful in this area last season, he could easily solidify that role for himself in 2025.

Williams

Nov 30, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Nohl Williams (3) in action during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the California Golden Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In his collegiate career, Williams was utilized well in the kick return game. In his final season with the California Golden Bears, Williams returned 331 yards in 12 attempts. Against the Cardinals on Saturday, Williams collected 28 return yards, making himself a prime option for Coach Toub to rotate in the return game as well.

Moore

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) catches a kick against the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Moore could be the odd man out in the Chiefs' wide receiving room, as several players have stepped up this offseason in hopes of finding a roster spot. While Moore's career hasn't been the best to this point, he does provide value in the return game, should the Chiefs decide to keep him around for the regular season.

Against the Cardinals, Moore had 27 return yards. In the past with the Chiefs, he's been used in the return game before. If the Chiefs keep him around, he's an option.

Royals

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers Mac Dalena (84) and Jalen Royals (11) walk down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' rookie has several avenues to be successful this season with the franchise. Whether that's in as a receiving option for Mahomes or a return option for Coach Toub, Royals adds insurance everywhere he can play. Against the Cardinals, Royals returned the football for 26 yards in one attempt.

