The Chiefs Will Have No Issue With This Position Group
The Kansas City Chiefs have a very competitive wide receiving room for the 2025 regular season. With that, not every player in the room will be able to be on the field in hopes of helping quarterback Patrick Mahomes move the ball down the field. However, that doesn't mean they can't contribute in other ways.
The speed in the receiving corps for the Chiefs will greatly impact other areas of the game, specifically in the return game. Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub has a lot of talent to work with when it comes to mixing up the kick return game.
The versatility was on full display against the Arizona Cardinals in the Chiefs' first preseason game of the year. While Kansas City dropped the game, the kick return saw success from four contributors: Nikko Remigio, Nohl Williams, Skyy Moore, and Jalen Royals.
Remigio
Coach Toub knows that Remigio is going to be a favorite of his in this aspect of the game, as he looked good in his kick return attempt. Remigio returned the football for 48 yards, and seeing as that he was successful in this area last season, he could easily solidify that role for himself in 2025.
Williams
In his collegiate career, Williams was utilized well in the kick return game. In his final season with the California Golden Bears, Williams returned 331 yards in 12 attempts. Against the Cardinals on Saturday, Williams collected 28 return yards, making himself a prime option for Coach Toub to rotate in the return game as well.
Moore
Moore could be the odd man out in the Chiefs' wide receiving room, as several players have stepped up this offseason in hopes of finding a roster spot. While Moore's career hasn't been the best to this point, he does provide value in the return game, should the Chiefs decide to keep him around for the regular season.
Against the Cardinals, Moore had 27 return yards. In the past with the Chiefs, he's been used in the return game before. If the Chiefs keep him around, he's an option.
Royals
The Chiefs' rookie has several avenues to be successful this season with the franchise. Whether that's in as a receiving option for Mahomes or a return option for Coach Toub, Royals adds insurance everywhere he can play. Against the Cardinals, Royals returned the football for 26 yards in one attempt.
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE