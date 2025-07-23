Chiefs' Andy Reid Sounds Off on Travis Kelce's Legacy
The Kansas City Chiefs have multiple storylines to watch throughout training camp and into the 2025 regular season. Following a heartbreaking end to 2024 at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs have several goals they'd like to complete during the season, with the ultimate goal of raising the Lombardi trophy at season's end.
One of the biggest storylines to watch this season revolves around veteran tight end Travis Kelce. Many believed Kelce would have hung up the cleats following the 2024 campaign, but he vowed to play out the final year of his contract with the Chiefs. Kelce participated in the first training camp practice on Tuesday.
Multiple things are to watch for Kelce this training camp: Whether he's slowing down, whether he's reverting to his old ways. But at the end of the day, if this is the final season for Kelce, it's important to him and the rest of the organization that he returns to being a leader on and off the field.
If one man knows Kelce better than anyone else on the Chiefs, it's head coach Andy Reid. Coach Reid and Kelce have been with one another since the 2013 campaign, regardless of Kelce making his debut in 2014. Following the first practice of training camp, Coach Reid was asked to touch on Kelce's legacy built in Kansas City.
"He's phenomenal. I mean, he's been great for this organization. Anytime you're with a guy for 13 years, you end up being close to that player. And so I've watched him grow as a player, as a man," Coach Reid said on Tuesday.
"We haven't talked about last year's in that. So you hope he plays forever, but that's probably not gonna happen to any of us. So whenever he decides to hang it up, he's built a great legacy here. And if he decides this is it, it's it. If not, more power to him."
Coach Reid disclosed that fans should expect more of the same work-wise from Kelce this season, but that he will be closely watched in his progression or regression. Seeing the motivation that Kelce has had this offseason, however, makes it seem like he isn't ready to retire from the game he loves quite yet.
