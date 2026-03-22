Harrison Ford Offense Now Within Chiefs’ Reach With Walker
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Ryan Gosling indirectly told Travis Kelce this week the type of offense the Chiefs need to adopt.
A Harrison Ford offense.
“He punched me one time in a scene,” Gosling remembered on this week’s edition of New Heights, recalling production of Blade Runner 2049. “And then when they brought me ice for my face, he took the ice away. He put his fist in it, and he said, ‘I forgive you.’
“And then they brought me Advil. I went to take two Advil and he took the whole thing, and he housed like 15 of them.”
Making Ford proud
And now that the Chiefs have Kenneth Walker, they need to adopt an offensive attitude that would make Ford proud. They need to house defenses like Ford housed that bottle of Advil, punch teams in the face like Ford blasted Gosling, then steal opponents’ ability to ice games in fourth quarters.
That’s something the Chiefs couldn’t do last year, struggling as one of the league’s worst in end-of-game situations while limping to a 6-11 finish – their first losing season under Andy Reid and first year without a playoff berth since 2014.
Walker, who this month signed a three-year, $43.05 million contract, with $28.7 million guaranteed, is willing to make the first swing. Asked what drives him into 2026 after winning the Super Bowl MVP, the running back was blunt.
“Just trying to go get another one,” he said March 12 at his introductory Kansas City press conference. “I know we got a lot of great, great guys on the team. Like I said, I'm ready to get to know them, just go out there and do my best.”
If the Chiefs are going to get Walker another one, they need to get Patrick Mahomes his first – the first 1,000-yard rusher of the quarterback’s NFL career. And to get there, they need to change their offense.
Walker is a unique back, one who thrives more out of traditional, under-center formations. He requires time to hit holes, unlike Isiah Pacheco, who hit the line of scrimmage almost immediately.
How much the Chiefs are willing to let Mahomes go under center, something he’s rarely done in his lifetime, and how much they’re willing to allow Mahomes to turn his back on defenses in play-action, is the Chiefs’ most interesting question of the offseason.
“There wasn't enough respect there that needs to be given,” Reid said after the season in January. “So, we've got to run the ball more efficient, especially on first and second down, on those run downs, in those run situations. Just stay positive with that, and somewhere you'd like to have a few bigger plays in that area, 3, 4 yards, and every once while, you need to hit on a few.”
How Chiefs utilize Walker is vital
Walker is the key, but how the Chiefs use him – whether Reid and Eric Bieniemy change their offense to better fit Walker, rather than asking Walker to change his style to better fit the Chiefs’ offense – is so important. Mahomes said he saw this past season teams finally catching up to Kansas City, using film to catch their tendencies and taking away what the Chiefs have always done so well.
“We have to find ways to counteract that,” Mahomes said Jan. 15, “and go at teams and be able to utilize that and make more explosive plays. And if we can get back to some of that stuff, as well as being consistent on a down-to-down basis, that'll be stuff that we got to continue to get better at.
“And I think there's minor tweaks, but at the same time you gotta look at the entire picture and see where we be better at, in every single area. So, we'll see where we get to after watching the film. But I'm willing to do whatever it takes in order to go out there and have success.”
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Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert