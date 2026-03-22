Harrison Ford Offense Now Within Chiefs’ Reach With Walker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Ryan Gosling indirectly told Travis Kelce this week the type of offense the Chiefs need to adopt.

A Harrison Ford offense.

Mar 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Harrison Ford presents the award for best motion picture during the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY | Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

“He punched me one time in a scene,” Gosling remembered on this week’s edition of New Heights, recalling production of Blade Runner 2049. “And then when they brought me ice for my face, he took the ice away. He put his fist in it, and he said, ‘I forgive you.’

“And then they brought me Advil. I went to take two Advil and he took the whole thing, and he housed like 15 of them.”

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) trails on the play during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Making Ford proud

And now that the Chiefs have Kenneth Walker, they need to adopt an offensive attitude that would make Ford proud. They need to house defenses like Ford housed that bottle of Advil, punch teams in the face like Ford blasted Gosling, then steal opponents’ ability to ice games in fourth quarters.

That’s something the Chiefs couldn’t do last year, struggling as one of the league’s worst in end-of-game situations while limping to a 6-11 finish – their first losing season under Andy Reid and first year without a playoff berth since 2014.

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III speaks during the Super Bowl LX winning head coach and most valuable player press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Walker, who this month signed a three-year, $43.05 million contract, with $28.7 million guaranteed, is willing to make the first swing. Asked what drives him into 2026 after winning the Super Bowl MVP, the running back was blunt.

“Just trying to go get another one,” he said March 12 at his introductory Kansas City press conference. “I know we got a lot of great, great guys on the team. Like I said, I'm ready to get to know them, just go out there and do my best.”

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands the ball to running back Isiah Pacheco (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

If the Chiefs are going to get Walker another one, they need to get Patrick Mahomes his first – the first 1,000-yard rusher of the quarterback’s NFL career. And to get there, they need to change their offense.

Walker is a unique back, one who thrives more out of traditional, under-center formations. He requires time to hit holes, unlike Isiah Pacheco, who hit the line of scrimmage almost immediately.

Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) goes under center during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

How much the Chiefs are willing to let Mahomes go under center, something he’s rarely done in his lifetime, and how much they’re willing to allow Mahomes to turn his back on defenses in play-action, is the Chiefs’ most interesting question of the offseason.

“There wasn't enough respect there that needs to be given,” Reid said after the season in January. “So, we've got to run the ball more efficient, especially on first and second down, on those run downs, in those run situations. Just stay positive with that, and somewhere you'd like to have a few bigger plays in that area, 3, 4 yards, and every once while, you need to hit on a few.”

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How Chiefs utilize Walker is vital

Walker is the key, but how the Chiefs use him – whether Reid and Eric Bieniemy change their offense to better fit Walker, rather than asking Walker to change his style to better fit the Chiefs’ offense – is so important. Mahomes said he saw this past season teams finally catching up to Kansas City, using film to catch their tendencies and taking away what the Chiefs have always done so well.

“We have to find ways to counteract that,” Mahomes said Jan. 15, “and go at teams and be able to utilize that and make more explosive plays. And if we can get back to some of that stuff, as well as being consistent on a down-to-down basis, that'll be stuff that we got to continue to get better at.

Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) and linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“And I think there's minor tweaks, but at the same time you gotta look at the entire picture and see where we be better at, in every single area. So, we'll see where we get to after watching the film. But I'm willing to do whatever it takes in order to go out there and have success.”