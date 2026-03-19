Inside the Chiefs’ TE Room Ahead of the Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense has used the tight end position consistently for the better part of a decade, and that's because of the Future Hall of Famer who occupies that slot.

Travis Kelce was brought back by the Chiefs on a one-year deal for one more run at a Super Bowl. Regardless of what happens next season, the Chiefs made sure to give Patrick Mahomes a target he's most comfortable throwing to, coming back from an injury. Outside of Kelce, what does their tight end room look like for the future?

TE Room Overview

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Bringing back Kelce for a 13th season shows loyalty between him and this franchise. This may be his last year in the NFL, and I urge anyone to take a step back and acknowledge the greatness we're witnessing on the field. A tight end like Kelce doesn't come around often, and he means a lot to Chiefs Kingdom.

Stepping back into football, I don't think Kelce will suddenly be able to stop his regression. Even if his connection with Mahomes is still going strong, there were times last season when their timing wasn't in sync. Andy Reid has to think about opening up more reps for the other tight ends on their roster.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) reacts during the second half against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

If Kelce retired this offseason, I thought the Chiefs were going to be fine with Noah Gray as their starting tight end. I still think selecting a tight end in the upcoming draft is a good idea, but Gray needs to start being a focal point of their offense again.

2024 was his best season by far, and it earned him his three-year contract extension. However, they shied away from using him last season. A part of that was their offensive regression in general, but he needs at least 40 targets in 2026 to prepare for Kelce's departure.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jared Wiley (12) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Their third-string tight end is Jared Wiley, who in two seasons has a combined total of two receptions for 11 yards. Kelce's dominance hasn't allowed their tight end room to be fully fleshed out, and even if they brought him back, he shouldn't be their definitive top option.

Out of respect for him, they may just roll with him as their starter for the duration of the season. If that's the case, drafting a tight end is a must. It doesn't have to be their first-round pick. I'm sure they can find a solid tight end in the first three rounds of the draft.