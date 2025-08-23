Will Chiefs Reach Expectations in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs have heard everything that has been said about them. But the one thing about them is that they have come out and started getting after it. They know well that talk is not going to get them wins or any other team's wins. It all matters what you do in that field on Sunday each week. That will get the people talking when it matters the most.
The Chiefs are going to have people rooting against them this season. The talk this offseason is how the Chiefs are projected to take a step back. We have seen this before, and the Chiefs have proven them wrong before and do not mind doing it again. There have been seasons after the Chiefs have not won the Super Bowl, and they have come back better.
But here is what we know. The Chiefs have won their division for the last nine seasons. No team in the AFC West has dethroned them yet. And since quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the starter for the Chiefs, they have reached at least the AFC Championship game. And the last three seasons, the Chiefs have owned the AFC Conference, while winning two Super Bowls. Someone is going to have to dethrone them before we can really start talking about the Chiefs taking a step back.
Since 2018 the Chiefs have won at least 11 games in the regular season. That is right around the number that many people are giving them in games that they are going to win this season. Will they get to that magic number this season?
Win Total for Chiefs
"I have them winning less. They went 11-6 two seasons ago and won the Super Bowl," said Joe Fortenbaugh on First Take. "It is a big number to get to 12, and there is a lot of regression out there. 17 straight wins in one-score games ... You are not going to run hot like that forever. The offensive line still has question marks. The schedule is extremely tough."
"I do not see Patrick Mahomes losing more than five games this season," said Stephen A. Smith on First Take. "Not after that a** kicking in the Super Bowl ... But I still see them winning about 12 games."
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion on Khalen Saunders by visiting our Facebook page (here).