Trap-Game Special: Chiefs Focused on Keeping Their Spot and Some
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs are 12½-point favorites this week, they’ve outscored teams 61-17 over the last two games, and their opponent just lost its starting quarterback.
If Kansas City’s game against Washington (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan) isn’t a trap game, then they simply don’t exist. Six days after they play the Commanders, the Chiefs (4-3) travel for their annual midseason showdown with Buffalo.
“It feels like midway through the season that the Chiefs and the Colts are the two best teams in the AFC,” Adam Schefter said on Tuesday’s edition of his weekly podcast, “and that nobody would be surprised if they wound up meeting in the AFC championship game.”
Sequester the jury
Andy Reid said last week he reads nothing during the season. He might want to apply his own philosophy with his players this week and sequester them like a jury deciding a high-profile case.
That’s because the court of public opinion, led by Schefter, has already knighted the Chiefs. The ESPN insider listed Kansas City No. 1 in his weekly NFL power rankings.
“And the Chiefs,” Schefter said, “for as good as they've been in recent years, might be more explosive and dangerous this year than they've been in other years, which is bad news for your Colts and the rest of the American Football Conference.
“Because the Chiefs are back, they're not going anywhere, and there's a real possibility we're going to be watching them until Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, Calif.”
Plenty of time for something to go wrong
Feb. 8 is more than 100 days from Monday’s game, and the Chiefs have more than 100 things that could derail their quest for a fourth straight Super Bowl.
Health, for starters. One of the NFL’s healthiest teams over the season’s first six weeks, the Chiefs saw that trend come to a screeching half in Sunday’s 31-0 win over the Raiders.
Despite dominating from the opening coin toss, when they won and deferred, the Chiefs at some point lost right guard Trey Smith (back), right tackle Jawaan Taylor (shoulder) and short-yardage specialist Kareem Hunt (ankle). Wide receiver Xavier Worthy also left briefly after catching a pass and appearing to land on his dislocated right shoulder.
On defense, Kansas City’s big loss was rookie Omarr Norman-Lott. The defensive tackle sustained a season-ending torn ACL and leaves a significant void in the Chiefs’ pass rush.
Gauntlet still awaits
Secondly, the Chiefs still have to win enough games to clinch a playoff spot, and the Colts (6-1) are among an endless list of teams awaiting their shot at the reigning AFC champs. Indianapolis visits Kansas City on Nov. 23.
Nonetheless, now that Patrick Mahomes has his full complement of receivers, analysts see the Chiefs weathering any storm in their path.
“I know there's a lot of other good teams,” Schefter added, “but it's tough not to just see that the Colts and Chiefs seem miles ahead of everybody right now. And it's a long season, and there'll be injuries, and there'll be swings of momentum, but yes, sign me up for the possibility that the Chiefs are playing in the AFC championship game, in the Super Bowl, right now.
