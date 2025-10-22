Arrowhead Report

Trap-Game Special: Chiefs Focused on Keeping Their Spot and Some

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes on a play that was deflected and ultimately caught by Mariota, leading to his touchdown during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 6, 2018 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans won the AFC Wild Card playoff 22-21.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes on a play that was deflected and ultimately caught by Mariota, leading to his touchdown during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 6, 2018 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans won the AFC Wild Card playoff 22-21. / Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs are 12½-point favorites this week, they’ve outscored teams 61-17 over the last two games, and their opponent just lost its starting quarterback.

If Kansas City’s game against Washington (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan) isn’t a trap game, then they simply don’t exist. Six days after they play the Commanders, the Chiefs (4-3) travel for their annual midseason showdown with Buffalo.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) greets fans as he leaves the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“It feels like midway through the season that the Chiefs and the Colts are the two best teams in the AFC,” Adam Schefter said on Tuesday’s edition of his weekly podcast, “and that nobody would be surprised if they wound up meeting in the AFC championship game.”

Andy Reid said last week he reads nothing during the season. He might want to apply his own philosophy with his players this week and sequester them like a jury deciding a high-profile case.

That’s because the court of public opinion, led by Schefter, has already knighted the Chiefs. The ESPN insider listed Kansas City No. 1 in his weekly NFL power rankings.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) avoids a tackle by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams (33) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“And the Chiefs,” Schefter said, “for as good as they've been in recent years, might be more explosive and dangerous this year than they've been in other years, which is bad news for your Colts and the rest of the American Football Conference.

“Because the Chiefs are back, they're not going anywhere, and there's a real possibility we're going to be watching them until Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, Calif.”

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning leaves the stadium after the game with his son Marshall Manning after the game against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. The Broncos won 24-10. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Plenty of time for something to go wrong

Feb. 8 is more than 100 days from Monday’s game, and the Chiefs have more than 100 things that could derail their quest for a fourth straight Super Bowl.

Health, for starters. One of the NFL’s healthiest teams over the season’s first six weeks, the Chiefs saw that trend come to a screeching half in Sunday’s 31-0 win over the Raiders.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) is helped off the field by quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and and cornerback Nohl Williams (20) after an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Despite dominating from the opening coin toss, when they won and deferred, the Chiefs at some point lost right guard Trey Smith (back), right tackle Jawaan Taylor (shoulder) and short-yardage specialist Kareem Hunt (ankle). Wide receiver Xavier Worthy also left briefly after catching a pass and appearing to land on his dislocated right shoulder.

On defense, Kansas City’s big loss was rookie Omarr Norman-Lott. The defensive tackle sustained a season-ending torn ACL and leaves a significant void in the Chiefs’ pass rush.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Gauntlet still awaits

Secondly, the Chiefs still have to win enough games to clinch a playoff spot, and the Colts (6-1) are among an endless list of teams awaiting their shot at the reigning AFC champs. Indianapolis visits Kansas City on Nov. 23.

Nonetheless, now that Patrick Mahomes has his full complement of receivers, analysts see the Chiefs weathering any storm in their path.

“I know there's a lot of other good teams,” Schefter added, “but it's tough not to just see that the Colts and Chiefs seem miles ahead of everybody right now. And it's a long season, and there'll be injuries, and there'll be swings of momentum, but yes, sign me up for the possibility that the Chiefs are playing in the AFC championship game, in the Super Bowl, right now.

