Chiefs' Next Foe Heading in Different Direction Entering MNF Clash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the seventh straight week, the Chiefs will face an opponent that’s missing a significant starter. This time, the starting quarterback might be out.
Washington on Tuesday placed Dorance Armstrong on season-ending injured reserve. The veteran defensive end, who leads the Commanders with 5½ sacks, sustained a knee injury in last week’s loss at Dallas.
Meanwhile, head coach Dan Quinn said quarterback Jayden Daniels received favorable results on a Monday MRI that placed his hamstring injury in the category of short-term return. Whether that return will be at Arrowhead Stadium remains to be seen. The Commanders (3-4) visit the Chiefs (4-3) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
“We're off the mark,” Quinn said Monday after Washington’s 44-22 loss at Dallas. “The only thing consistent has been our inconsistency.”
The Chiefs, meanwhile, finally are maximizing consistency after struggling out of the gates this year. The latest example was a dominant 31-0 shutout of the Raiders on Sunday. Kansas City should be fresh for the Commanders, too.
Not only do the Chiefs’ starters get an additional day of rest before hosting the Commanders, they also got an additional quarter of rest against the Raiders.
“I think it gives us momentum heading into this week,” defensive tackle Chris Jones said after Sunday’s game. “. A lot of positive in this game, and we could take it moving forward.”
Opposite directions
The Commanders are moving backward. Like Armstrong, Daniels left last week’s game at AT&T Stadium and didn’t return. Marcus Mariota replaced him and finished 4 of 10 for 63 yards with an interception.
The No. 2 overall selection in the 2015 draft, Mariota has already started two games this season for Washington. Daniels missed consecutive games in Weeks 3-4 with a knee injury and Mariota went 1-1 in those starts, a home win over the Raiders on Sept. 21 and a loss at Atlanta on Sept. 28.
Overall this season, Mariota in three games this season, Mariota is 35 of 58 (60.3 percent) for 426 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions and an 85.8 passer rating. Dangerous on the ground, he also has 94 yards on 10 carries (9.4 avg.) with one touchdown.
The first injury reports for each team aren’t due until Thursday.
Last week at Dallas, the Commanders also played without starting wide receivers Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Deebo Samuel (heel). McLaurin has missed four games already this season.
The Commanders opened the year 2-1 but have now lost three of their last four. They’re 2-0 against the AFC West, however, with that win over the Raiders and a Week 5 victory at the L.A. Chargers.
Notable opponent injuries in Chiefs games this year
Week 2 vs. PHI: Tight end Dallas Goedert (did not play)
Week 3 at NYG: Running back Tyrone Tracy (left, didn't return)
Week 4 vs. BAL: Quarterback Lamar Jackson, linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey (all left, didn't return)
Week 5 at JAC: Edge rusher Travon Walker (did not play), tight end Brenton Strange (left, didn't return)
Week 6 vs. DET: Cornerback Terrion Arnold, tackle Taylor Decker, cornerback Avonte Maddox (all did not play)
Week 7 vs. LV: Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, tight end Brock Bowers (both did not play); defensive end Maxx Crosby (left, didn't return)
