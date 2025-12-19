Where the Chiefs Are Heading Into Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs are officially eliminated from the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. It doens't have to be the end of their dynasty. They have the capacity to bounce back, but it all depends on how they handle this offseason.

The Los Angeles Chargers deserve their credit. Their defense played at an elite level, and even if the Chiefs' offense isn't what it once was, it's still impressive to hold Patrick Mahomes to just ten points. What did their loss do to their placement in the power rankings?

Week 16 Power Rankings

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he updated his weekly power rankings heading into Week 16. The Chiefs' loss dropped them down an astonishing 14 spots, in what's likely the lowest point they've been on these power rankings in quite some time.

"It’ll be hard not to eulogize the Chiefs after their 16-13 loss to the Chargers in Week 15. That firmly, and finally, shut the door on the Chiefs’ postseason ambitions, but the bigger storyline coming out of the loss was the torn ACL suffered by Patrick Mahomes (76.0 grade; 15th)", said Valentine.

Mahomes is hoping he can make his return by Week 1 of next season, and with a successful surgery, the only thing Chiefs Kingdom can hope for is a speedy recovery. His injury came in the last two minutes of the game, with him trying his hardest to get his team the win.

It's unfortunate how their 2025 season has gone, but this might be a fitting end. The Chiefs were clearly not the same caliber of team they were before, and all of this turmoil may be what finally gets this franchise's gear turning again. They can't run it back with Mahomes and wish for the best. They need to improve their roster if they want a chance at getting back to their dominance.

Mahomes will be back on the team, but the question is, who else will be? It's fair to question whether his coaching staff will stay the same, and if his offensive weapons will as well. The Chiefs' front office has some big decisions to make regarding Hollywood Brown and Kareem Hunt .

Mahomes may come back with a completely different roster, and that may lead to him still figuring out his connection with his offensive weapons. This is a weird period of time for the Chiefs, but they've faced adversity before. They will do it again and come out on top.

