Chiefs Reveal Concerning Status For Trey Smith Before Commanders Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs are preparing to line up against Washington without two Week 1 starters on their offensive line, according to the week’s final injury report revealed Saturday afternoon.
Pro Bowl right guard Trey Smith, listed as doubtful with lower-back spasms, hasn’t missed a game since Oct. 10, 2022, when a pectoral injury forced him to miss a 30-29 win over the Raiders. Including postseason, Smith has started 87 of a possible 88 games since the Chiefs selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.
And his streak of 63 consecutive starts is in serious jeopardy. Smith, who hasn’t practiced all week, also missed most of last week’s game against the Raiders with the back issue. Mike Caliendo would start in his place if Smith can’t go.
Kansas City could be saving Smith for its Week 9 visit to Buffalo, only six days after playing Washington on Monday night. The Chiefs have a Week 10 bye after the Bills game.
At left tackle, Jaylon Moore is slated to make his third straight start in place of Josh Simmons, after the Chiefs declared Simmons out. Reid did share a positive update on Simmons earlier in the week.
Meanwhile, the Commanders are expected to have both Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel suited up in the same game for the first time since Week 3.
Reid spoke from the podium Saturday at team headquarters. The Chiefs (4-3) host the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
Opening statement:
“All right, really, the only one injury-wise is Trey (Smith). He didn't practice today, low-back spasms. We'll list him as doubtful. We'll just see how he does here. Look forward to the challenge of playing Washington, good football team. We know that they’re well-coached.”
On confirming Kareem Hunt and Jaylen Watson are good to play Monday:
“Yeah.”
On re-signing offensive lineman Esa Pole to the practice squad:
“Yeah, big guys are hard to find, and they can’t move like he does, and he had a decent training camp for us. And he's a young guy, so you're always trying to develop those guys, and nobody does it better than Andy (Heck). So, he gets to get his hands on him again.
On Pole having never played football until Chabot College, before transferring to Washington State:
“Yeah, that's a pretty amazing deal. He's a good football player and played at a high level. But we liked him well enough to bring him in the first time. We thought he had some talent there and the more experience he gets, the better he’ll be.”
On practice-squad offensive linemen who might get elevated Monday:
“Yeah, I mean, there is. But I'm not going to get into that right now. But we got enough guys, so I’ll talk to (Brett) Veach. So, I'll get with him on that.”
