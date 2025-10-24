Andy Reid Provides Positive Update on Josh Simmons' Situation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After 11 days of uncertainty and concern, Andy Reid was able to provide good news on the Josh Simmons situation Thursday.
“My update for you would just be, there's communication,” the head coach said Thursday, “and I'm not going to get into all of it. Everything's positive. It's not a negative situation. So, he's taking care of family.”
The Chiefs (4-3) were again without Simmons as they began preparations for the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan). However, given an opportunity to clarify that there’s still no timeline for the rookie’s return, again, the head coach landed on the optimistic end of the spectrum.
“It's been positive. He’s just taking care of business. So, that's the main thing right here. You start, you deal with this; that's what you do, and he’s been very good about communicating.”
In his absence
The Chiefs' offensive line has been good about communicating on the field in Simmons’ absence. In two games without him, the Chiefs have seamlessly assimilated Jaylon Moore. In 84 pass-block snaps over the past two starts, he’s allowed just one sack and five total pressures.
Moore’s first start in place of Simmons, the Week 6 win over Detroit, included a healthy dose of Aidan Hutchinson.
“Yeah, he's done a great job,” Patrick Mahomes said Thursday. “I mean, he's been ready. He comes to work every single day, a true pro, and he comes to work with the mentality of being ready for that next snap. And so, he's done it all throughout training camp, and now he's done it in the regular season. And that's the reason that he's here.”
Mike Caliendo, too
He was there for the Chiefs when they needed him. So was Mike Caliendo.
A 6-4, 301-pound guard out of Western Michigan, Caliendo played 65 snaps in place of Trey Smith at right guard in Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Smith missed practice Thursday with lower back spasms, and if he can’t go against the Commanders on Monday, the Chiefs will have no issues starting Caliendo.
“We've always looked at Mike as a starter,” Reid said Thursday. “I think all the guys do, coaches do. So, everybody's got the confidence that when he comes in, you just pick up and go. And that's how I feel. That's how I feel about him. I think I'm just speaking for the gang here.”
Caliendo started each of the Chiefs’ final six games at left guard last season, including Super Bowl 59, after Kansas City opted to move Joe Thuney to left tackle.
Five hours before kickoff on Oct. 12 against the Lions, the Chiefs announced that Simmons was questionable for personal reasons. They ruled him out a few hours later. He’s been absent from the team ever since.
Kansas City selected Simmons in the first round (32nd overall) of April’s draft, six weeks after signing Moore to a two-year, $30 million contract as an unrestricted free agent.
