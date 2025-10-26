Broadcast Boards: Chiefs Didn’t Use Deodorant This Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs have won four of their last five games. Over that stretch, since Week 3, they lead the NFL with 390.6 yards per game, they’re fifth with 29.6 points per game, and they’ve committed only one turnover, fewest in the league.
And they still stink.
“You also have to be careful,” Matt Nagy explained Friday, “in my opinion, of when you win, some of the stuff that you're not doing right getting deodorized by winning.”
In other words, winning covers up a multitude of odors, and the Chiefs are human. And their offensive coordinator was careful to still point out mistakes despite one of their most dominant efforts in recent memory, last week’s 31-0 shutout over the Raiders.
“So, you got to make sure that you stay on top of that,” Nagy said. “And on Monday, when they come back in, you show them what we didn't do right, and how we need to make sure that, just because we won, that's not okay.”
That was the approach this week for the Chiefs (4-3), who host the upset-minded Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
Here are unique notes, trends and stats used by play-by-play announcers and color analysts to prepare for the Week 8 contest. Most information courtesy of the National Football League.
When the Chiefs have the ball
- QB Patrick Mahomes last week completed 26 of 35 atts. (74.3 pct.) for 286 yards and three TDs with no INTs, a 126.6 passer rating. Surpassed Peyton Manning (92) for most regular-season wins ever by player under age 31. Aims for his third in row with 250-plus pass yards, three-plus TD passes and completion pct. of at least 70.0. In three of his four primetime starts this year, has 250-plus pass yards, TD pass and rush TD. Passed for 397 yards and two TDs in last meeting with Washington.
- RB Isiah Pacheco led team with 57 rush yards and had first rush TD of season last week. Aims for his fourth in row with 50-plus scrimmage yards.
- RB Brashard Smith (rookie) led team with early career-high 81 scrimmage yards (42 rec., 39 rush) last week.
- WR Rashee Rice had seven catches for 42 yards and career-high two TDs in 2025 debut last week. Has five-plus catches in 10 of his past 11, with TD catch in three of his past four.
- WR Xavier Worthy had 48 scrimmage yards (35 rec., 13 rush) last week.
TE Travis Kelce had 54 rec. yards last week, including longest reception (44 yards) in two years. Needs TD catch to become fourth tight end in NFL history to reach 100, incl. playoffs (Antonio Gates 118, Tony Gonzalez 115 and Rob Gronkowski 107). Aims for his third in row with 50-plus rec. yards. Had eight catches for 99 yards in last meeting.
- DT Daron Payne had five tackles, career-high three PD and TFL last week. Has TFL in four of his past five.
- DE Jacob Martin has ½ sack in two of his past three.
- LB Bobby Wagner in 2025 leads NFC and ranks second in NFL with 73 tackles. Aims for his 12th in row with eight-plus tackles, incl. playoffs.
- LB Frankie Luvu had six tackles and two TFL last week. Has six-plus tackles in four of his past five.
- LB Von Miller has at least ½ sack in five of his past six. Leads all active players with 133½ career sacks. Against Chiefs, has sack in three of his past four.
- CB Mike Sainristil had three tackles and two PD last week. Aims for his fifth in row with PD. In two of his past three road games, has INT.
- S Quan Martin had seven tackles last week. Aims for his fourth in row with five-plus tackles.
When the Commanders have the ball
- QB Marcus Mariota in three of his past four primetime road starts has two-plus TD passes. Has two career starts against the Chiefs, including a 22-21 win in the 2017 playoffs, with Tennessee on Jan. 6, 2018 (19 of 31, 205 yards, two TD, INT; 46 yards on eight carries and 6-yard TD reception)…Passed for 241 yards in only career regular-season start vs. K.C. (Dec. 18, 2016, with Titans).
- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt ranks third among rookie RB with four rush TDs. Has 60-plus rush yards in two of his past three overall.
- RB Chris Rodriguez had first rush TD of season last week.
- WR Terry McLaurin aims for his third in row on Monday Night Football with 100-plus rec. yards. WR Deebo Samuel has six-plus catches in each of his three road games this season. Has six TDs (three rush, three rec.) in his past seven MNF games.
- WR Jaylin Lane (rookie) led team with 60 rec. yards last week.
- WR Chris Moore had season-high 59 rec. yards last week.
- TE Zach Ertz had TD catch last week. Aims for his fifth straight primetime game with TD catch. Had TD catch in last game vs. Chiefs (Sept. 11, 2022, with Cardinals).
- DT Chris Jones had sack last week. Has TFL in three of his four home games this season.
- DE George Karlaftis in three of his last four primetime games has at least ½ sack.
- DE Charles Omenihu has sack in two of his past three.
- DT Jerry Tillery had third career fumble recovery last week.
- LB Drue Tranquill has TFL in two of his past three. In four primetime games this year, has 17 tackles, four TFL, two sacks and PD.
- LB Nick Bolton has five-plus tackles in seven of his past eight. In primetime, has TFL in four of his past five. In last meeting with Washington, had nine tackles and TFL.
- CB Trent McDuffie led team with six tackles last week. Aims for his third in row with six-plus tackles.
- DB Chamarri Conner in six of his past seven at home has four-plus tackles.
