Chiefs Unveil Fresh Eats, Merch and Groundbreaking Sustainability Initiative
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The left side of the Chiefs’ offensive line won’t be the only thing new at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday.
How about a Queso Dip Burger with Jake’s secret sauce, or a BBQ Pit on a Stick?
Fans hungry for football can complement that appetite with new offerings this season at Arrowhead Stadium. Whether sitting in premium, club or general areas of the stadium, fans attending games can access dozens of tasty items new on the 2025 menu.
Matt Kenny, the team’s executive vice president of operations and events, said Tuesday that the Chiefs care strongly about making memories at home games. That’s why they’ve capitalized on the unique approach both Aramark and Levy Restaurants take to enhancing the fan’s experience.
“For us, fan experience is ever evolving,” Kenny said Tuesday from the stadium’s Kingdom Club. “And that’s not limited to just how people consume food, but it’s the way in which they want to purchase.
“We’ve been focused on technology for a number of years. We’ve rolled out a number of new concepts over the past and it continues to be a priority. With such an exciting product on the field, we wouldn’t want anyone to miss any time by taking a break.”
Arrowhead introduces reusable cups
Also, the way in which fans purchase beverages, beginning Friday when the Chiefs host the Bears (7:20 p.m. CT, KSHB 41, 96.5 The Fan), will be groundbreaking. Arrowhead is the first NFL stadium to provide reusable cups. Similar to how a restaurant offers tableware, glasses and utensils, then washes those items for future use, the Chiefs will keep several hundred thousand cups out of landfills.
The sustainability initiative is a first in the league, and the Chiefs believe other teams will follow suit. The team has tasked Bold Reuse, the same company that successfully implemented the program across town in March of last year
The Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League, partially owned by Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, has diverted more than 5 million pounds of single-use items from landfills by using the program at CPKC Stadium. According to Bold Reuse, 400-plus stadiums across the country will dispose of 2.16 billion single-use cups each year.
Chiefs fans who purchase beverages beginning Friday should feel no guilt by leaving their empty cups at their seats. Or, they can deposit them in specially identified containers around Arrowhead. After games, an army of custodians will collect them for cleaning prior to the next game.
Virtually invisible World Cup modifications
And unless they know exactly where to look in the lower bowl, fans won’t notice the stadium modifications the Chiefs made to meet FIFA requirements in time for the 2026 World Cup. Similar to how an arena converts from basketball to hockey, the stadium is now able to widen the playing surface in order to become a soccer pitch.
That’ll happen thanks to offseason construction that temporarily removed the stadium’s first 10 rows, installed appropriate infrastructure and then replaced the seats in time for Friday’s preseason finale. Capacity for Chiefs games was not affected, Kenny said.
It’s all part of enhancing how fans feel when they attend games.
“Between optionality and variety,” Kenny added, “what you buy, how you buy, how you experience it, we continue to be focused on making investments in the venue but also primarily focusing on the fan experience.”
