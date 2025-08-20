WATCH: Rookie Defensive End Ashton Gillotte Tuesday Press Conference
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs rookie defensive end Ashton Gillotte spoke in advance of his club’s practice at team headquarters on Tuesday.
To view his comments, watch below.
Q: Dave Toub has taken to your game. How has he expressed that to you?
GILLOTTE: “I think (Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator) (Dave) Toub has put me in a lot of positions to work and compete and that is kind of the bridge of trust there, him putting me in position just to be able to work or put my talents on display. Then just doing it from there.”
Q: Do you enjoy special teams?
GILLOTTE: “Yeah, obviously. Anything that gets you on the field is a good thing and special teams is a big part of our game. Obviously, we want to get our special teams to be number one or number two type, because it is a phase of the game. The hidden phase or lost phase. Us being good on that will help set up our offense better (and) our defense better. So, really any way we can contribute.”
Q: Have you felt anything different this week regarding preparation for the last preseason game versus the game against the Seattle Seahawks?
GILLOTTE: “I just think there is obviously, we are picking up intensity. It’s like a reality check, when a team runs the ball on us like that, you can’t really, you can’t give up four hundred-some yards of total offense. It’s like a reality check, it’s good that it happened now. I think the intensity and the attention to detail, that is always building. It feels like we are getting ready.”
