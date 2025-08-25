Chiefs Rookie Has the Chance to Be Special
The Kansas City Chiefs went into the 2025 NFL Draft with several players on their big board, but had to settle for seven players in the process. Over the seven rounds, Kansas City added players on both sides of the football, with the majority of the attention being on who went in the first round.
Josh Simmons, the Chiefs' first-round selection, has gotten the attention and it's been well deserved. However, there is a player who was drafted who has the chance to become everything the Chiefs want him to be. That player was taken in the third round of the draft out of Louisville.
Defensive end Ashton Gillotte was the first of the two third-round picks in the third round for the Chiefs, and as time continues to pass, it makes more sense as to why Kansas City brought him into the system. Since donning a Chiefs uniform, Gillotte has looked impressive and has carried himself well as a new professional.
Whether it was in training camp or the preseason games, Gillotte has shown why he has the potential to turn into one of the steals of the 2025 NFL Draft. So long as he gets playing time this season, whether that be in a backup role or a defensive replacement, he has the chance to become a fan favorite to Chiefs Kingdom.
How He's Grown
In the final preseason game against the Chicago Bears, Gillotte collected two solo tackles in his time on the field, and both were tackles for loss. Breaking through several offensive linemen to ensure himself a shot at the ball carrier is a prime reason why he has a bright future ahead of him.
Playing behind and learning from defensive end George Karlaftis will continue to benefit his growth as a professional player. Pair that with wisdom from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and other veterans on the roster, Gillotte could see himself earn some starts down the line of the campaign should all things go well.
While all the attention may be on Simmons and how he can add to the offensive line going into the new season, fans should keep an eye on the former Cardinal, as he could be the future of this defense for a long time.
Chiefs news is available 24/7 OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion on Ashton Gillotte’s prospects, now that Felix Anudike-Uzomah is on injured reserve, by visiting our Facebook page (here).