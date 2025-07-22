Chiefs Ashton Gillotte Could Easily Become a Fan Favorite
The Kansas City Chiefs have seven 2025 NFL Draft picks getting their first taste of training camp. Over the next month or so, the rookies and the Chiefs veterans will be looking to shake off the cobwebs and get back to playing the game they love the most.
One rookie to watch this training camp is the Chiefs' third-round draft pick from this year's draft, defensive end Ashton Gillotte. Gillotte has a ton of upside to his game, and with an already established relationship with George Karlaftis, he could see his stock rise within the organization fairly quickly.
Gillotte had a strong collegiate career with the Louisville Cardinals and will don a different shade of red for the next four seasons with the Chiefs. Thus far, as fans get to know about Gillotte, it's easy to see that he has a chance to become one of the more beloved players on the roster.
A video released by Sports Radio 810 WHB on X (formerly Twitter) shows Gillotte stopping and signing autographs for Chiefs fans, both young and old. Also, the franchise released a hearfelt video of Gillotte thanking his mom for all she has done for him in acheiving his dream to be a NFL player.
"My mom has been there since day one," Gillotte said in the video. "In a lot of ways, it kept me on the right track, and it helped set the base of my principles and how I operate, and allowed me to conduct myself in a professional manner. Thank you, Mom, thank you for always supporting me and my dream."
Gillotte is the type of player that the Chiefs organization can have high hopes for. His explosiveness on the field and gentle heart off the field embody the kind of players the franchise looks to bring in. It becomes super easy to root for a player if he's both a good athlete as he is a person.
While Gillotte will have to showcase his skills and readiness throughout training camp to be considered in potential starts down the line of the season, as long as he continues to chase his dream to succeed, Chiefs Kingdom will easily get behind him.
