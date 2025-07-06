Chiefs' Ashton Gillotte Will Be Must-Watch in Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs defense took a hit when free agency hit this offseason. They lost a lot of key players on the defensive side. But when the 2025 NFL Draft came around, they rebounded and made a lot of picks on the defensive side of the ball. That is going to help them out next season; they are looking to get back to the big game, and they have revenge on their mind in 2025.
One thing the Chiefs did well was getting better up front on the defensive line. The Chiefs want to do a better job of getting after the quarterback and getting him down. That has been a big part of the Chiefs' defense over the last few seasons, but the way they want to do that next season is different.
The Chiefs have not been a team that has consistently been able to get after the quarterback over the years with just their front four. When the Chiefs get after the quarterback, they are sending more than four or sending the house.
That was a huge area that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo talked about this offseason. And in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs attacked that area. They went after some young and talented defensive linemen.
One player that the Chiefs added was defensive end Ashton Gillotte out of the University of Louisville in the third round. Gillotte was a good pick by the Chiefs. Many teams could have taken him much higher, but he fell to the Chiefs, and they did not miss out on drafting him. He brings a lot of good to the defensive line and can have a huge role next season.
Gillotte can also benefit from playing with All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones. Jones makes everyone else better on the defensive line, and Gillotte needs to take advantage of it next season.
Gillotte will also be someone to keep your eyes on in training camp. All the reps he gets will be important. But the group he gets the reps with will be more important. He could be looking at first-team reps in training camp. That is how high the Chiefs are on Gillotte.
