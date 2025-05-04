What Chiefs' Gillotte Brings to the Defensive Line
The Kansas City Chiefs had another successful draft in 2025. The Chiefs did well in finding players who best fit their needs, and they are going to be better because of it. Last week was important for the Chiefs because they had a lot of holes missing on the defensive side of the ball, but they addressed them well in the draft.
One good pick the Chiefs made was taking defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte in the third round. Gillotte is a good pick because of the value he brings to the Chiefs. The Chiefs want to get better at getting after the quarterback in 2025 with just a front four. The Chiefs now have another defensive lineman who does that well. Gillotte has power and is also good in the run game.
Gillotte was taken by the Chiefs in the third round, which, to many, is a steal. Gillotte was expected to go much higher in the draft, but the Chiefs once again took advantage of teams not seeing the value in him and took him. Gillotte will go a long way when looking back at this draft, and teams are going to regret passing on him.
"Gillotte was primarily an edge-rusher during his time at Louisville, but it's worth mentioning that he also logged some snaps as an interior, 'three-technique' defensive tackle in certain situations during his career," said Matt McMullen of the Chiefs.
"That experience is significant considering defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's tendency to deploy his edge-rushers all over the defensive line. Gillotte's size should certainly allow for that."
A bonus for the Chiefs and Gillotte is that he is a Chiefs fan.
"Gillotte, who was already wearing a Chiefs' hat and shirt during his post-draft interview with reporters, mentioned that his uncle is "a die-hard Chiefs fan who called it from the beginning."
"Gillotte wasn't sure how his uncle became a fan, but noted that he has been one for as long as he can remember. As it turns out, Gillotte's uncle can now watch his nephew as a member of his favorite team."
The Chiefs hit a homerun with selecting Gillotte in the third round. Now the Chiefs will have another player alongside of Chris Jones that can get after the quarterback.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.