Chiefs Kingdom React to the Team's 3rd Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs had two picks in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. And with their first pick in the third round, they selected defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte out of the University of Louisville. The Chiefs beefed up the defensive line by selecting Gillotte, and earlier in the draft, they got a defensive tackle.
This is huge for the Chiefs because they are finding great value once again in the middle rounds and are taking players that they need to fill the holes they have. The Chiefs got one of the best, if not the best, defensive players in Chris Jones. And now they added more players around him to get the pass rush going with just the front four.
Let us see what Chiefs Kingdom had to say about the Chiefs taking Gillotte with their first third round pick.
"Love what we are doing, huge focus on the OL & DL... The Iowa RB Kalab Johnson would be a still..
Could use another CB as well," said one Chiefs fan.
"Very underrated player, I like this pick. He is an athletic freak. He has a very fast first step. Think Matthew Judon," said another fan.
"Welcome to Chiefs Kingdom Gillotte," added another fan.
"Absolute steal. He would have gone higher last year and he had a great season this year at Louisville," said another fan.
"Who in the hell is that we NEED A SAFETY WE JUST LET GO OF THE BEST SAFTIE IN THE LEAGUE WHY NOT XAVIER WATTS," said another fan.
Hell yes so happy for you to go to a great team and coaching staff... ," added another fan.
"Has anyone heard his interview? You gotta love this guy!!!! I mean, he’s friends with Furious George. He’s already been working on becoming a chief!! Smart kid too!!," added another fan.
"I love the picks the arm chair GM’s hate. Welcome to the kingdom Big man," said another fan.
"Our defense is gonna be one of a kind!," said another fan.
Kansas City ranked seventh in pressure percentage last season but also was fifth in blitz percentage and 26th in third-down defense. The Chiefs needed a complement to George Karlaftis so they don't have to blitz as much and to improve those third-down numbers. Gillotte should make an immediate impact as a pass rusher.-- Muench
