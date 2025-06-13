Chiefs' Backup QB Gardner Minshew Sounds Off on Patrick Mahomes
For the first time in his career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a younger backup behind him. For 2025, the Chiefs' backup quarterback is former Las Vegas Raider Gardner Minshew, who looks to provide more reassurance when Mahomes isn't on the field.
Minshew has experience as both a starter and a backup, and seeing as though Mahomes has held down the starting quarterback position since the 2018 campaign, the likelihood of Minshew being involved heavily is unlikely. But that isn't something that will hold back the former sixth-round draft pick.
Minshew has had a respectable career for himself since debuting with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now in Kansas City, the hope is that Minshew will provide a ton of value to the room. While the experience playing alongside Mahomes is slim, Minshew has nothing but positive things to say about the future Hall of Famer.
"It's crazy watching him every day," Minshew told the media on Thursday. "It's been really cool watching how he prepares, how he takes notes, how he approaches practice, how he has fun with football. There's so much that he does at the highest and best level. It's really cool to be around, and I'm super grateful."
Last season against the Chiefs, Minshew had an 80% completion rate and passed for 209 yards. He also tossed two touchdowns, but it wasn't enough as the Raiders fell short. For Minshew, he's happy to be on the side of the Chiefs and Mahomes instead of trying the daunting task of defeating them.
The time spent together for Mahomes and Minshew has been short, but as revealed by Minshew, he's learned a ton about how the Chiefs quarterback works.
"It's easy to see all the highlight plays and big throws and stuff, obviously, you see that stuff every day on the practice field. But seeing how he prepares, that's one of the things that I really wanted to come here and see. How does he prepare? Not only in the building, but how does he get his body right? How does he train? He does everything at the elite and highest level."
With mandatory minicamp looming around the corner, the Chiefs have two quarterbacks they can count on, should they have to utilize them both.
