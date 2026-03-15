Ranking Chiefs’ 3 Worst Offseason Moves So Far

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs posted their final 2025 win in Week 12 last season, improving to 5-5 with playoffs firmly within reach. Then, Bryan Cook tweaked his ankle at Dallas in Week 13, and Kansas City spiraled into a season-ending six-game losing streak.

It was a critical turning point in the Chiefs’ season. Consider that prior to that Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys, Kansas City’s defense had allowed the NFL’s lowest percentage of first downs per reception (44.8, 99 first downs, 221 catches).

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs against Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

And through Week 12, the Chiefs had allowed the NFL’s 12th-fewest third-down conversions, 52. But from Week 13-18 over that six-game slide, the Chiefs ranked last in the league with 46 third-down conversions allowed.

Cook avoided a high-ankle sprain at Dallas, but Steve Spagnuolo said the defense struggled when he left the field that day. And Cook wasn’t the same over last month of the season, a clear preview of how much Kansas City would miss his communication and tackling ability.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates after catching a pass for a successful two-point conversion against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Worst decision so far

The Chiefs made some solid choices over the last four weeks. But Allowing Cook to leave on a three-year, $40.25 million contract and sign with Cincinnati last week was the worst decision. In 2025, Cook had only five missed tackles (5.6 percent, eighth among NFL safeties). The year before, according to Pro Football Focus, he missed just six (6.2 percent).

His replacement, free-agent Alohi Gilman, registered a 16.4-percent missed-tackle percentage last season, combined with both the Chargers and Ravens. If that number doesn’t improve this season, the Chiefs will give up a lot more third-and-long conversions. Last season, Kansas City ranked 26th in the league on third-and-6-or-longer, allowing conversions on 27.7 percent of those snaps.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs the ball as Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) grabs his facemask on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other head-scratching decisions

2-Travis Kelce – Despite what some suggested, keeping Travis Kelce was the best decision for the 2026 Chiefs, especially if he doesn’t continue to lead the team in the passing game. At age 36, Kelce had 851 yards and five touchdowns on 76 receptions – a whopping 264 more yards and 23 more catches than any other teammate. He also tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions.

The Chiefs made the right call by re-signing Kelce to a one-year contract extension. But they likely would’ve gotten him back for $10 million or less. Instead, they guaranteed him $12 million, with incentives that could earn him another $3 million. Those are important dollars, considering how much they’ve now kicked the can on Patrick Mahomes’ contract to create salary-cap space. The day of reckoning is coming.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. | Corey Perrine / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3-Gardner Minshew – Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly was Mike LaFleur’s first choice on the free-agent market. The new Cardinals head coach, who needs to replace Kyler Murray, instead turned to Gardner Minshew after talks with Garoppolo hit an impasse.

This offseason is the most important for the Chiefs’ offense since Patrick Mahomes became the starter in 2018. Mahomes, who underwent season-ending knee surgery on Dec. 15, is out at least through training camp and likely the entire preseason. The Chiefs needed a veteran quarterback to run their offseason program and prepare their team. And, they obviously could need a player to start early in the season should Mahomes require more time.

Oct 15, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) looks at the play clock before the snap against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Minshew was the Chiefs’ best option to fill all those roles, after spending the 2025 season with the club. His one start with the team, Dec. 21 at Tennessee, was tainted by his own knee injury sustained on the game’s third snap. Chris Oladokun performed respectably over the final two-and-a-half games, but neither Oladokun nor newcomer Jake Haener were the Chiefs’ best options. That person was Minshew, and now he’s in Arizona on a one-year, $8.25 million deal.