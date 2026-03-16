Chiefs, AFC West Free Agency Superlatives
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This offseason is the most crucial one in the Patrick Mahomes Era for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are coming off a 6-11 season that included the 30-year-old quarterback suffering a torn ACL.
In addition to several other factors, the Chiefs entered this offseason with a different approach, with the team entering a retooling phase. The NFL offseason has been particularly busy for teams in the AFC West. Excluding Kansas City, the three other teams in the division entered free agency with an enormous amount of money at their disposal.
With all of that being said, here is an assessment of how each team has performed so far this offseason, with the draft just over a month away.
Biggest Winner: Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders entered the offseason with the understanding that they must do everything in their power to make Fernando Mendoza's transition to the NFL as comfortable as possible. Their activity in free agency accurately depicted that notion, as Las Vegas spent $281 million in free agency.
Their acquisitions included center Tyler Linderbaum, who was the top offensive lineman available on the open market. In addition, the Raiders bolstered the defense by signing linebacker Nakobe Dean and edge rusher Kwity Paye. Las Vegas was also under the impression that it possessed two first-round picks after trading Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2026 first-round pick (No. 14) and a 2027 first-round pick.
However, the Ravens blindsided the Raiders and the entire league by revoking their offer days after agreeing to a deal. That took some wind out of Las Vegas' sails, but in reality, adding the 28-year-old pass rusher to the collection of talent the front office has assembled this offseason could prove to be a blessing in disguise for the Raiders.
Mixed-Bag Review: Kansas City Chiefs
It was a foregone conclusion that the Chiefs would be losing their entire secondary, and that is exactly what happened. In addition to seeing Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and Joshua Williams departing in free agency, Kansas City traded All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a haul of draft picks, including a 2026 first-round pick (No.29).
Moving the 25-year-old cornerback for three additional picks in this year's draft softens the blow and could expedite the Chiefs' retooling process. Also, Kansas City was able to revamp its backfield situation by signing running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43.05 contract.
Biggest Loser: Denver Broncos
Despite having Bo Nix entering the third year of his rookie contract, the Broncos have been perplexingly quiet this offseason, with their most notable move being retaining running back J.K. Dobbins on a two-year, $20 million contract.
Denver's defense suffered a major loss, as defensive end John Franklin-Myers signed a three-year contract with the Tennessee Titans.
Head-Scratching: Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers entered the offseason with more than $80 million in cap space, but their only move has been re-signing pass rusher Khalil Mack to a one-year, $18 million contract. With the Chiefs in a vulnerable spot heading into next season, Los Angeles should aggressively pursue difference makers with the amount of financial resources it has.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.