Chiefs, AFC West Free Agency Superlatives

This offseason is the most crucial one in the Patrick Mahomes Era for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are coming off a 6-11 season that included the 30-year-old quarterback suffering a torn ACL.

In addition to several other factors, the Chiefs entered this offseason with a different approach, with the team entering a retooling phase. The NFL offseason has been particularly busy for teams in the AFC West. Excluding Kansas City, the three other teams in the division entered free agency with an enormous amount of money at their disposal.

With all of that being said, here is an assessment of how each team has performed so far this offseason, with the draft just over a month away.

Biggest Winner: Las Vegas Raiders

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders entered the offseason with the understanding that they must do everything in their power to make Fernando Mendoza's transition to the NFL as comfortable as possible. Their activity in free agency accurately depicted that notion, as Las Vegas spent $281 million in free agency.

Their acquisitions included center Tyler Linderbaum, who was the top offensive lineman available on the open market. In addition, the Raiders bolstered the defense by signing linebacker Nakobe Dean and edge rusher Kwity Paye. Las Vegas was also under the impression that it possessed two first-round picks after trading Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2026 first-round pick (No. 14) and a 2027 first-round pick.

However, the Ravens blindsided the Raiders and the entire league by revoking their offer days after agreeing to a deal. That took some wind out of Las Vegas' sails, but in reality, adding the 28-year-old pass rusher to the collection of talent the front office has assembled this offseason could prove to be a blessing in disguise for the Raiders.

Mixed-Bag Review: Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It was a foregone conclusion that the Chiefs would be losing their entire secondary, and that is exactly what happened. In addition to seeing Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and Joshua Williams departing in free agency, Kansas City traded All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a haul of draft picks, including a 2026 first-round pick (No.29) .

Moving the 25-year-old cornerback for three additional picks in this year's draft softens the blow and could expedite the Chiefs' retooling process. Also, Kansas City was able to revamp its backfield situation by signing running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43.05 contract.

Biggest Loser: Denver Broncos

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) drops to throw during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite having Bo Nix entering the third year of his rookie contract, the Broncos have been perplexingly quiet this offseason, with their most notable move being retaining running back J.K. Dobbins on a two-year, $20 million contract.

Denver's defense suffered a major loss, as defensive end John Franklin-Myers signed a three-year contract with the Tennessee Titans.

Head-Scratching: Los Angeles Chargers

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Chargers entered the offseason with more than $80 million in cap space, but their only move has been re-signing pass rusher Khalil Mack to a one-year, $18 million contract. With the Chiefs in a vulnerable spot heading into next season, Los Angeles should aggressively pursue difference makers with the amount of financial resources it has.