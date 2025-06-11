Where Chiefs' Minshew Ranks As Backup QB Going into 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs decided to let veteran quarterback Carson Wentz go following the 2024 campaign and decided to add a new backup quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes. The franchise brought in former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew for the 2025 season, providing strong depth in the quarterback room.
Minshew wasn't stellar last season with the Raiders, but at the same time, the blame shouldn't fall entirely on Minshew. Through 10 games with Las Vegas, the new Chiefs backup quarterback totaled 2,013 passing yards in 203 completions, with a passer rating of 81.0, the lowest of his career.
Those were the statistics for a franchise that experienced a down season, which is the reason the blame shouldn't fall on Minshew. Regardless, Minshew's season was cut short due to a broken collarbone suffered in Week 12.
But 2024 is in the past, and the Chiefs now employ their former division rival. All in all, Minshew has been a solid quarterback throughout his career, just hasn't found himself in the best situations. But being brought in as a backup should take off the pressure that Minshew felt from a starting role.
Minshew has experience as a backup quarterback. During his time with the Philadelphia Eagles between 2021 and 2022, Minshew played in nine total games and collected 1,102 passing yards in his backup role to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
His experience as a backup is enough to propel Minshew into the top five of CBS Sports' ranking of the Top 10 backup quarterbacks for the 2025 campaign, created by Cody Benjamin. Overall, Minshew ranked fourth.
"Known as much for his quirky personality as his on-field results, Minshew flamed out quickly with the rival Las Vegas Raiders, but he's back in cozier confines with the reigning AFC champions," Benjamin wrote.
"Ball control isn't his strength, but his backyard spirit is a perfect fit behind Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid, who could surely squeeze a postseason run out of the veteran if needed. Remember, he nearly led a playoff bid as a starter in 2023."
Minshew has revealed his excitement to play with the Chiefs this season and is looking to do whatever he can to help the overall morale of the locker room increase throughout the grueling season.
