Chiefs Poised for the Game of the Year with Familiar Foe
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most-watched teams in the National Football League over the past five seasons. Fans of all teams are concerned with whether or not the Chiefs lose on Sundays, driving many eyes to television sets around the country when they play.
The NFL is set to release each team's schedule soon. Kevin Patra of NFL.com believes the Chiefs will again be one of the most-watched teams in the league. Specifically, Patra believes Kansas City will be responsible for a few of the top-watched matchups of this upcoming season.
Patra listed the matchups he believes will be among the most watched this season, including the Chiefs' matchup against the Buffalo Bills. At this point, the matchup between the two teams seems to be a yearly occurrence. Still, it should be an exciting matchup this season.
"Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes make for appointment viewing on their own -- when they are on the same gridiron, it's a must-watch life situation. Buffalo and Kansas City have faced off nine times since 2020, and while the Bills have won four straight regular-season clashes, they have yet to get over the postseason hump against Mahomes and Co. The influence this matchup tends to have on playoff seeding adds extra importance to the high-powered showdown between two otherworldly quarterbacks," Patra said.
Patra also believes the Chiefs' matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will be one of the top-watched games this upcoming season.
"I know I'm recycling teams, but I couldn't leave Lamar Jackson versus Patrick Mahomes on the cutting room floor. Last year's season opener was a big toe from OT or a Ravens game-ending two-point try for the win. Baltimore racked up 452 yards, and if not for a couple of Jackson miscues and a missed field goal necessitating a furious late-game comeback that fell shy, it could have been a much different outcome. The bout typified the Chiefs' season -- hanging on to pull out a one-score victory despite not playing their best. Mahomes and Jackson account for four of the past seven NFL MVP awards. Their matchups are, by default, appointment viewing," Patra said.
