Will the Chiefs Be Dominant in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to bounce back in a major way next season. The Chiefs will be looking for all the revenge they can get on every single opponent they face in the 2025 season. The Chiefs are not happy about how they ended their season last year, and now they are looking to run over everyone who is in their way of achieving the goals they have for 2025.
The Chiefs not only want to get back to the Super Bowl, but they want to finish the job and win it again. The Chiefs will run it back with key players like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones. Those three players want it as bad as the rookies and younger players because they know that this can be the last season of those three players playing together on the same team.
The Chiefs have had a lot of turnover this offseason. They did lose a lot of players from last year's team, but they also replaced those players with players that the Chiefs think can come in and play better and give the team the best chance to win next season. The team does have a lot of questions to answer regarding the issues they had from last season, in the upcoming season.
But every offseason, it seems like a lot of people around the league think that the Chiefs will be taking a step back the following season, but that is far from the truth. The Chiefs have proven these people wrong as they have been dominant even after not reaching their goals from the year before.
"There is a lot of this that goes around in our world of this might be the year or I might have the Ravens being the team, come out and say it because I will not be the one right now in May, to say that the Chiefs dynasty is done," said Peter Schrager on ESPN. "And that Travis Kelce is over the hill, and that Patrick Mahomes looks like he's got a dad body now. I do not care about any of it."
"I know what matters most, those guys performing. They had a really good draft, and they added to the offensive line in free agency. They got a lot of guys back healthy at wide receiver. You are not going to find a Chiefs hater here."
