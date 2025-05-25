Chiefs Have a Big Chip on Their Shoulders
Superstar quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs ended last season on a trouble note. In the biggest game of the season, they played their worst game of the season. To some players, they have the worst game of their career. Now heading into the 2025 season, the Chiefs will use that loss as motivation all offseason long and throughout next season.
One thing they never want to feel once again or experience is how badly they lost in Super Bowl LIX. That was a game no one saw coming for the Chiefs, and they got embarrassed. This offseason, everyone, when they talk about the Chiefs, goes back to the Super Bowl to talk about the game that was not there for the Chiefs. They will need to put that all aside and focus on getting back to the big game in 2025.
"How great is the AFC West going to be this year?" said Rich Eisen on "The Rich Eisen Show." "The Chiefs have a chip on their shoulder, I do not care what people say. They got a chip on their shoulder. They got there a** beat in the Super Bowl, and everybody is going to be saying it is time to go get them. You know who can make a case for a quarterback that is in a better position now than last year, Bo Nix."
"The AFC West, I wish that were the hard knocks. Plus Pete [Carroll] is back ... The AFC West is going to be great. It is going to be fun ... The AFC West is going to be lit. The AFC West being good is good for business."
The Chiefs will be in a way better AFC West than the last couple of years. It is going to be a good AFC West, and the Chiefs are the team to beat. The Chiefs have won the AFC West in the last nine seasons. No other AFC West team has had the chance to go to the playoffs by winning the AFC West over the last nine years. Will this be the season that they finally dethrone the Chiefs?
The Chiefs will still have some questions to figure out before the start of the 2025 season, but one thing we do know is that they will be playing with a chip on their shoulder.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.