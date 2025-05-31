What Was the Best Offseason Move For the Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a lot of different moves this offseason. They are looking to improve their team from last season, looking to fill multiple holes. At the beginning of the offseason, the Chiefs lost a lot of key players from last year's team. The defensive side of the ball is where the Chiefs took their biggest hit.
The Chiefs then went on to find new players that they believe can come in and best fit with the team and the scheme. The Chiefs, over the years, have been a team that has handled turnover from the offseason well. The Chiefs have been able to bring in players and have them play the best football of their careers. ,
They also had rookies play good football and transition in that first year in the league well. That is something that the Chiefs will be looking to do next season. The Chiefs had a good draft class as well, and they will be a big part of the team next season. The Chiefs know that, and this offseason in camp, it will be important to get the new players to build chemistry.
One of the biggest moves that the Chiefs had this offseason was getting defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo back to call plays on defense. Spagnuolo did interview for multiple head coaching jobs but came back to the Chiefs. The success the defense has had since coming to the Chiefs has been tremendous. Every season, no matter what, he has them playing at the top of the league on defense.
Mike Sando of The Athletic named his favorite offseason moves for the Chiefs, and he picked the two new additions to the cornerback room.
"I’m betting on defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo maximizing the top two cornerbacks Kansas City added: veteran Kristian Fulton, who played well for the Chargers last season, and third-round pick Nohl Williams, who can play nickel and safety. Both project as physical pieces for Spagnuolo to utilize. They are surer bets than the players Kansas City added to address its issues at left tackle"
The Chiefs' defense will be good again next season because they have the best defensive coordinator in the NFL. The Chiefs also have these new players that will be hungry to go out there and compete for starting roles and want to win games next season and play in the biggest games.
