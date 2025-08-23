Chiefs Rookie Shows Off Versatility in Final Preseason Game
The Kansas City Chiefs head into the regular season with three preseason losses, as they fell short to the Chicago Bears after their come from behind victory. While these games don't count towards either team's regular season records, they can impact the morale heading into the new campaign.
Despite losing, there were things that the Chiefs can look at with optimism from the Friday night loss. One of the biggest is that they get their season started against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to begin their season. And when the starters were on the field, they looked locked in.
The Chiefs Kingdom should have expected what they saw from their starters to begin the game, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the offense looked dialed when they took the field. Add some AFC West division rival weight on their shoulders in Week 1, and the Chiefs will have some extra motivation.
But it wasn't just the starters who showed off in the final preseason game against the Chicago Bears; one Chiefs rookie also stood out in his first game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Rookie
Chiefs' seventh-round draft pick from this offseason's draft, running back Brashard Smith out of SMU, showed why the franchise took him instead of letting him fall out of the selection process. The newly turned running back has many tricks up his sleeve, all of which will help him earn playing time during the regular season in Kansas City.
Against the Bears, Smith was utilized all over the field. His two carries didn't amount to much, collecting a singular yard. His inexperience at the position shows from time to time, but his upside and speed look promising. He showed off his wheels and wide receiving skills in the game, too.
Smith was targeted three times in the game but brought in one reception that went for 12 yards. While the sample size is small, Smith being able to secure a first down in his one reception is all head coach Andy Reid can ask for. Continuously moving the ball down the field wins games after all.
Special teams coordinator Dave Toub sent Smith out to return a kick twice, the only Chief who had two attempts. In those two attempts, Smith collected 54 yards, his longest being 29 yards. If Smith can add positive yardage in each of those aspects of the game, his value will continue to increase as he continues to grow.
