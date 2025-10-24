One Thing that the Chiefs Need to Add at the NFL Trade Deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs have turned their season around after their 0-2 start. The Chiefs are going to be a team that is hard to beat going forward for the rest of the season. They have been playing a great brand of football and their best this season.
Early on, they did not look so good because of how the offense was playing, and some players were going down with injuries. That was not a good sign for the team because you had a feeling of here we go again with the injuries, like they did last season.
But the offense has turned it around. It started with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has turned it around as well and is playing like an MVP. He is getting back to the level of what we have seen when he did win MVP. That is what makes this team dangerous. It also helps that he has his offensive weapons back. Early on that was a struggle for Mahomes. Now he will have all his targets to get the ball going forward.
On the defensive side of the ball, they are playing like a top defense in this league. That is something you could count on when you are talking about the Chiefs. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is doing another great job in making sure his defense is in the best position to be successful. Their defense is leading the way once again, and they are looking to be the top defense this season.
As the NFL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching, the Chiefs are known for making a move or two. Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated says the Chiefs need to add a pass rusher.
Kansas City Chiefs: Pass rusher
"The Chiefs are starting to take off, but they could still use some help along the defensive line," he said.
"Kansas City’s offense has been awesome over the past four weeks, averaging more than 411 yards per game while scoring at least 28 points in every outing. While the defense is ranked fifth in yards and third in points against, the pass rush is a middling 14th in sacks (15), 22nd in pressure rate (18.3%) and 12th in quarterback hits (38)."
"With rookie defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott done for the year with a torn ACL, the Chiefs should be looking to add a player alongside Chris Jones, who despite having only two sacks, is playing elite football. One target could be Calais Campbell with the Cardinals, who at 39 years old, has posted three sacks and nine quarterback hits on the interior."
