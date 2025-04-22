How the Chiefs' Front Office Views the NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the cream of the crop in the National Football League over the past five seasons. However, they face a critical offseason and the NFL Draft as they look to recalibrate their roster. Kansas City has multiple positions that must be addressed.
With the draft days away, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach answered questions about the team's draft plans at their pre-draft press conference. Veach noted that although the Chiefs have one of the last picks in the first round, they keep all their options open.
"Last time I checked, [we had] 12 or 13 [players with first-round grades]," Veach said. "That's lower [than in the past], but that secondary wave of guys in the late first-round, high second-round consideration is probably a little higher," Veach said.
"If one of those guys, however unlikely that it is, were to fall into a reasonable landing spot, I'm sure we would make some calls. It's unlikely, but it happened a few years ago with [cornerback] Trent McDuffie. So, that would be our mindset again," Veach said.
The Chiefs have done their due diligence on several players and feel confident in them. Veach noted that Kansas City has over 200 players on its draft board, which should bode well for a roster needing additional talent.
"I think we have 202 [players] right now. We've been anywhere from 185 to 210 over the years. I think we have plenty of names to work with, and hopefully, we're able to execute our game plan as the names come off the board," Veach said.
Veach noted that the Chiefs have several needs that must be addressed in the draft. He hopes to add impact players at those positions.
"From a 1,000-foot view, it's probably safe to say that offensive line, defensive line, and cornerback [are areas] where the draft has some numbers. I think that would be a logical landing spot for us early in the draft, but I think we're always in the mindset to add players that we have graded as impact players, and we certainly wouldn't shy away from continuing to add to our receiver room as well," Veach said.
