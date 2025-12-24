Why Chiefs Are Doomed for a Miserable Christmas in 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs hit rock bottom in Week 15's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. That marked their third defeat in a row and officially eliminated the slim remaining chance they had at making the playoffs.

They didn't just wave goodbye to their dwindling postseason prospects in that game; they also bid farewell to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who went out for the remainder of the year with a torn ACL.

Despite their dire situation, the Chiefs were still favored in their next matchup with the Tennessee Titans. After all, this was still a Super Bowl-caliber roster outside of quarterback, one led by a staff and several players who had championship experience.

Gardner Minshew II is no Mahomes, of course, but he has 17 quarterback wins under his belt, including a 6-6 mark in 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and a 7-6 record with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) scrambles against Tennessee Titans defensive tackle James Lynch (97) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Chiefs facing potential holiday spoiler

Gardner Minshew II didn't look great after he came in for Patrick Mahomes against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Chiefs just needed him to get 20-30 yards and drive the team within Harrison Butker's field-goal range to kick for the tie. Unfortunately, he threw an interception that cemented the loss and eliminated the Chiefs from playoff contention.

He had a chance to bounce back against a vulnerable Tennessee Titans' defense in Week 16. With him under center instead of Mahomes, the Chiefs were still comfortably favored. After just eight pass attempts, though, he also tore his ACL, forcing KC to turn to third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Titans would get the commanding upset, 26-9.

Amazon trying to hype up the Broncos curb stomping the Chiefs on Christmas is hilarious bro. No one cares man. — Conner Christopherson (@Conner_DKC) December 19, 2025

The Chiefs were actually favored throughout their four-game losing streak, but at this point, with just two contests left on the schedule, they might not have the chance to get upset again. On Christmas Day, they take on the Denver Broncos in the second leg of their season series. When Amazon purchased the rights to this game, they were expecting a crucial showdown between two AFC West heavyweights jostling for divisional and playoff position.

Unfortunately, they won't be getting that, nor will the Yuletide audience. Instead, they're getting a matchup between the 12-3 Broncos, sitting at the top of the conference, and a Chiefs team already out of the playoff race, starting a third-string QB. FanDuel has Denver favored by 12.5 points and listed at -1,200 on the moneyline.

Betting odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

To see if Isiah Pacheco can show up for the fantasy championship, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).