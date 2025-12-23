Former AFC West GM Telesco Reveals How Chiefs Sustain Dynasty

The Kansas City Chiefs need to fix things this offseason to reestablish their dynasty to live on. With 2025 coming to an end, the Chiefs sit in a position they've never experienced in the Patrick Mahomes era, as they won't be competing for a Super Bowl championship this playoffs.

Luckily, former Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco joined Kay Adams on her show "Up and Adams" to talk about the state of the franchise he rivaled in the AFC West. The former GM disclosed what he would attack this offseason to fix things moving forward.

Former GM's Thoughts

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco on the SiriusXM radio set at the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Look, I think defensively I think they have a ton of pieces and they're going to be fine on defense but on offense, like you said, it's going to be a little bit of a retooling process," Telesco said. "They've always had some issues at both tackle spots, but they've had enough around Patrick Mahomes to kind of mask it and kind of get by with it."

"Patrick Mahomes took a ton of hits this year. And at running back, they haven't had a true game-breaking running back since probably Jamal Charles way back. So, I'm sure they'll be looking at running back. And then at receiver, they're three of their top four receivers are 175 pounds or less."

The Chiefs' dire fixes reside in the running back room and offensive line, no question, but as Brett Veach has done over the years, Kansas City runs things until they can't anymore. With several players hitting free agency, this team should look, needs to look, very different in 2026.

Telesco has nothing but confidence in the Chiefs' general manager to achieve this, though, as he revealed to Adams.

"Brett Beach has shown he can do that. He's outstanding in what he does and working with Andy. So, but I think defensively they're going to be fine next year, but offensively you're going to see probably a new team."

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach walks down the hill to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Adding to the wide receiving room to work alongside Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy is also vital this offseason, as Hollywood Brown may have run his course in a Chiefs uniform. With getting another wide receiver, perhaps bigger than the two speed threats, things should likely improve and open more things up.

Running back-wise, Isiah Pacheco becomes a free agent, and after not going all-in this trade deadline to get a running back, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Chiefs make that a priority this offseason.

Chiefs Kingdom, keep that browser right here for the Internet’s No. 1 coverage, and while you’re at, register for an absolutely FREE newsletter. Get the latest news and in-depth info daily, and SIGN UP HERE NOW.