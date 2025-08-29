Veach Explains How Chiefs Strategically Use Practice Squad
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chris Shea will quietly file a few transactions for the Chiefs next week. But those weekly clicks and keystrokes could actually be worth a few Kansas City wins this season.
The Chiefs’ assistant general manager is responsible for administering the weekly standard elevations, players Kansas City promotes from its practice squad to the active roster. General manager Brett Veach said Thursday that NFL rule changes with respect to the practice squad have revolutionized the game.
“It's kind of like your mini minor-league system, live and in real time,” Veach said Thursday.
Unlike a baseball farm team, based in another city, the NFL’s modern practice squad allows the Chiefs to not only evaluate talent on the same field as active players, but also strategize which players will help them in their next game.
Old rules, new rules
The old rules allowed other teams to easily poach practice-squad players from the Chiefs simply by signing those players to an active roster. Now, Kansas City can protect its own practice-squad players and even elevate them for games in a virtually painless process.
“Another game-changer is the standard-elevation game,” Veach said. “That I think has been probably the biggest thing that has changed the development of these young guy ... Because before, it was like either guys were playing injured when they shouldn't have been playing, or moving on from a young guy at another position that may have turned out to be a better prospect.”
Now, Veach said the players they elevate have a better chance of remaining with the team. It also gives Kansas City an opportunity to game plan with veterans like safety Mike Edwards. The Chiefs didn’t have room for Edwards, who won a Super Bowl against them with Tampa Bay in 2020, but they can elevate him before the Chargers game if the gameplan dictates.
So, if the Chiefs want to test drive a veteran like Jabrill Peppers, released Friday by the Patriots, they can add him to the practice squad without taking away a 53-man roster spot from another player.
Eric Weddle
Four years ago, the Los Angeles Rams won a Super Bowl while strategically managing veterans on their practice squad. One of those players, safety Eric Weddle, even started their Super Bowl victory over Cincinnati after the Rams elevated him.
The Chiefs can elevate a player up to three times before having to sign him to the active roster. NFL requirements call for 10 practice-squad players either in their first or second years in the league and up to six veterans with unlimited experience (three or more accrued seasons of service).
Other veterans besides Edwards on the Kansas City practice squad include running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu. Tight end Robert Tonyan was on the list until the Chiefs promoted him to the 53-man roster on Thursday to replace suspended Rashee Rice.
“You want to have a little bit of balance, maybe 70-30,” Veach said, referring to the percentages of younger players and veterans he prefers on the practice squad.
And that 30 percent can come in handy when the Chiefs need a veteran to fill an unexpected role in the next game, especially in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.
“Steve puts a lot on their plate,” Veach said. “So, if the numbers work out, you'd like to have one at each, a guy like a Mike Edwards and maybe a younger guy that can learn from Mike but also has maybe more athletic upside. Sometimes you get guys that do have that combination and you’re praying they don't get poached.”
Poached as in signed by another team. In other to do that, the other team has to agree to terms on a contract for its 53-man roster, but the Chiefs can protect up to four players each week.
How much are they paid?
The downside for players on the practice squad is, not surprisingly, much lower pay compared to teammates on the 53-man roster.
- Those with two or fewer accrued seasons earn $13,000 per week
- Those with three-plus accrued seasons earn a minimum of $17,500 per week, with a maximum of $22,000.
Regarding the salary cap, practice-squad players don’t count, and players who are promoted usually play at a league-minimum rate with miniscule effect on a team’s cap. Players promoted automatically revert back to the practice squad following the game.
