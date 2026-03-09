Chiefs Sign RB Kenneth Walker III — What's Next?

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the offseason with a critical need for new running backs. To begin free agency, general manager Brett Veach made a splash to bring in a stout talent to lead Kansas City's backfield.

According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have signed former Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $45 million contract, making him the highest-paid free-agent running back in NFL history, and giving the offense and quarterback Patrick Mahomes an exciting new playmaker.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Super Bowl LX MVP gets $14.35 million per year with $28.7 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Walker rushed for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns on 221 carries while adding 376 yards and another five touchdowns in the postseason, including 135 yards on 27 attempts in the Super Bowl.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates after running for a touchdown in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

With Walker signed to Kansas City, what's next?

The Chiefs needed a reconstruction at running back after inconsistencies riddled the run game for the past two seasons. Brashard Smith, the Chiefs' seventh-round selection from a season ago, is the only running back signed through at least 2027 on the main roster. With Eric Bieniemy returning to the franchise as offensive coordinator, the need for a versatile tailback was immense.

For the last couple of months, the Chiefs have been a regular spot in mock drafts for Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love, arguably the top offensive prospect in this year's NFL Draft. However, the signing of Walker takes Love off the board for Kansas City, opening up the door for a top pass-catcher, defensive lineman, or edge rusher at No. 9 overall. The Chiefs also have the No. 29 overall selection to operate with.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Walker is an exceptional talent who could thrive in the right system. He gives the Chiefs a three-down ability that is much-needed within this offense, providing ample contact balance, lateral agility, a low center of gravity, and offering the shiftiness and vision to thrive in Kansas City's zone blocking system behind a stout offensive line. Furthermore, Walker is a quality pass-catcher out of the backfield, giving Mahomes a reliable checkdown option alongside him.

A former second-round pick from Michigan State, Walker has always had the talent to be an incredibly productive running back in the NFL, but injuries and inconsistencies of the Seahawks offense and offensive line kept him back from shining until this past postseason, where he earned his big payday with the Chiefs and joins a potential Super Bowl contender.