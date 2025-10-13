Arrowhead Report

Reviewing the Chiefs' Overall Week 6 Performance

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down how well the Chiefs performed in their Week 6 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Dominic Minchella

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, right, talks to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after 30-13 loss at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, right, talks to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after 30-13 loss at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

To Watch the Episode, Click Below

Below is Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's Oct 9 media availability ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 6 home game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.

OPENING STATEMENT: “I’m not going to go back on too much. Certainly, disappointed in the way last week worked out from a defensive standpoint. We get in that position, and we hope to end the game and win it so very disappointed. We’ve moved on, this next team we’re getting ready to play (is) every bit as good as the one we played (and) maybe better, so all our focus is on that and with that I’ll open it up.”

Q: On the last defensive play of the game.

SPAGNUOLO: “It’s a weird deal. Yeah, it’s a weird deal. We always talk about never assume. Like I’m
talking about on a first and 10 play, backside corner, don’t assume he’s (Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence)
down."

"Don’t assume your buddy is going to get him tackled, and I think guys just got caught up in the moment (and) thought he was down. It didn’t work out that way, and I think we’ll all learn from it and we’ve moved and hopefully that doesn’t happen again.”

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (not pictured) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) get into a fight after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Q: On the Detroit Lions.

SPAGNUOLO: “You see it, he’s got a lot of weapons, and the guy pulling the trigger out there is pretty
good. He’s (Lions QB Jared Goff) really accurate. Is top in a lot of different things. I flashed them up the other day."

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts with fans after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"This is the number one scoring offense in the NFL or was at least a week ago. I don’t know where they’re now. I’m sure they’re still up there. Our thing, always our number one goal going into this thing is to limit points allowed, and it’ll be the same focus with all the weapons that they (Detroit Lions) have. We’re going to have to pick and choose who we quote-unquote try to take away, and then some guys are going to have to do some heavy lifting on their own.”

