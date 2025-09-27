Why Week 4 Is a Must-Win Game for the Chiefs
It does not get more important for the Chiefs than their Week 4 matchup against their AFC rival, the Baltimore Ravens. This is a game that a lot of people are going to have their eyes on. It is an important matchup for both teams.
It is only Week 4, but these two teams are already facing a critical game this early. It is because the poor start that these two teams have had to start the season. One team is going to leave Sunday's matchup with a 1-3 and the Chiefs want to make sure it is not them.
The Chiefs need to do things better on the offensive side of the ball if they want to come out of this game on top. They have been leaning on their defense way too much, and they have to give their defense something to work with. They cannot keep them on the field possession after possession because of the way the offense is playing. The good news for the Chiefs is that wide receiver Xavier Worthy is likely to be back in action in this game. It gives the offense its top receiver back.
The Kansas City Chiefs, with a win, can send a message to the rest of the NFL that they have figured things out and they have the things in order to beat any team that they play. The Chiefs are going to need this game more than a lot of people think. They cannot fall further in the standings.
Chiefs this game more than Ravens
"It is can you have a cushion?" said former NFL quarterback Cam Newton on First Take. "When you compare the two, it is the conference and the division that they are in. Yes, the Chargers are looking good, but more or less, the Broncos are too. You do not take the Browns offense as seriously as their defense ... You do not know what you are really going to get from Pittsburgh. The Ravens are in a better situation for longevity, you know, for success in this league."
"One thing I would say about the Ravens, can you play 60 minutes of good football, that the paper says you are supposed to play?"
