Chiefs' Cheerleaders Also Undergoing Offseason Change
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best, well-run franchises in the history of the National Football League. The Chiefs have been great to all those involved with the franchise throughout the years and the team has been a staple of the entire league for years.
The Chiefs have had a busy offseason so far with figuring out which personnel, players, and coaches they will have back next season.
They will be losing more people from the franchise. The Chiefs are set to lose nine cheerleaders this offseason from their organization. As the Chiefs Cheer are getting ready to hold their auditions, they made the announcement that nine cheerleaders will be retiring.
"Before auditions kick off, we want to recognize the 9 incredible veterans retiring this season! Thank you all for your commitment, kindness, talent, and passion over the years. We love each one of you and can’t wait to see what your next chapters hold," said Chiefs Cheer on an Instagram post.
Veteran Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders Ashton, Carly, Cassidy, Grace, Gracie, Jordan, Marlee, Reagan, and RyleeKate have decided to retire officially from the Chiefs cheer squad.
Many fans sent their love and congratulations to all nine cheerleaders who will be leaving the team, each of whom are going to do more great things in their life.
A football team loses pieces each and every offseason, and it is not always restricted to the pieces on the field or on the sidelines. The Chiefs are one of the best teams and franchises in the NFL because of every aspect of the franchise, not just because of the locker room, coaching staff, and front office -- and this is another example of it.
Just as the football team is still looking to fill in the holes this offseason before the 2025 season, the Chiefs Cheer will be doing the same. They will have to fill up the spots that are left and will do so, as they are currently holding auditions to find some new members to cheer on their team in Kansas City. The Chiefs organization continues to be an example of how any franchise should be run.
