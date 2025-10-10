Arrowhead Report

3 Takeaways From Steve Spagnulo’s Lions Press Conference

Legitimate Super Bowl contender arrives at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

Zak Gilbert

Lions quarterback Jared Goff makes a pass against the Chiefs during the second half of the Lions' 21-20 win on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff makes a pass against the Chiefs during the second half of the Lions' 21-20 win on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Steve Spagnuolo made three important points in his weekly meeting with reporters Thursday. When the Chiefs (2-3) host Detroit (4-1) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), Kansas City will face the league’s No. 1 scoring offense (34.8 points per game) and No. 3 red-zone offense (76.0 percent).

Big-picture perspective on that last play

A humble Chris Jones told the world on Thursday he was accountable for wrongly believing Trevor Lawrence was ruled down when he stumbled and fell into the backfield on Monday. But Spagnuolo pointed out two important aspects of that play – without pardoning Jones.

bryan coo
Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) scoops up what would have been a game-winning interception against Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) but was ruled pass interference from defensive back Chamarri Conner (27), left, during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First, Jones was the subject of social-media ridicule but there’s no guarantee he would’ve stopped the quarterback, and the Chiefs had other opportunities to tackle Lawrence, too.

“Somehow, some way, we needed to get him down,” Spagnuolo said Thursday. “I mean, there's a lot, I'm not going to pick at all the things that happened, but there were other things that went on.”

trevor lawrenc
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a game-winning rushing touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) can’t make the block during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Secondly, Lawrence scored on first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, after Chamarri Conner’s end-zone pass-interference wiped out Bryan Cook’s interception. The Jaguars might’ve had three more shots.

“That play, it would have given us another chance to defend another play,” Spagnuolo said. “I mean, we're assuming that Chris would have been able to get there. We don't know that.

“What I'm gonna say is I give the quarterback a lot of credit. A lot of guys would have fallen down or stumbled, or whatever. He didn't. He got in the end zone. So, I give him credit for that.”

justin herber
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in action with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in the first half during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

Primary reason for concern against Lions

New Lions offensive coordinator John Morton might rely primarily on one tape for how to beat Spagnuolo’s Chiefs: Kansas City’s 27-21 loss to the Chargers in Week 1.

Detroit runs a similar offense, especially with regard to play-action. Jared Goff leads the NFL with a 75.2 completion percentage, but he’s even more accurate in play-action. And his passer rating when running play-action is 136.1. It’s 113.5 on other plays.

jared goff, jahmyr gibb
Oct 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) hands off to running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

On Sept. 5 in the Brazil loss to the Chargers, Kansas City allowed Herbert to achieve season-bests in passing yards (318), touchdown passes (three) and passer rating (131.7).

“We really need to create a couple of negative plays,” Spagnuolo said. “First and second down are going to be really important, and then, as always, win third down.

“But they do pose that particular problem. They're really good at play-action. In other words, they sell it. They match things up there. They're really good, I think, and they have been for a long time. I know the coordinator is different, but they're really good at matching the runs with the play-action, matching the motions that you're going to get, and shifts.”

george karlafti
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) intercepts a fumble by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the second quarter but fumbles during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nick Bolton is a future defensive coordinator

Spagnuolo loves his middle linebackers, the field-generals of his scheme. From 2016-17, that person was Kelvin Sheppard, now the Lions’ first-year defensive coordinator. Together in 2016, they led the Giants’ defense to a No. 2 ranking in points allowed and No. 3 NFL ranking against the run.

When Spagnuolo and the Chiefs drafted Bolton in 2021, the rookie reminded the savvy coach of another pupil.

kelvin sheppar
Dec 3, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (47) tackles Oakland Raiders fullback Jamize Olawale (49) during the second quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

“I think the world of Kelvin Sheppard,” Spagnuolo said. “When he played for us in New York those two years, he was our Nick Bolton. They're very, very similar. Those guys are kind of cut from the same cloth. I said to Kelvin at time, I don't think he was thinking about coaching, when he got done playing, I said, ‘I think you’d make a heck of a football coach.’

“And over the two or three years, I think he stayed out of it. Kind of coached him and he got he got the bug. I think he went down LSU first. And there were times that we talked about Kelvin and trying to get him here. I think he's doing a terrific job, and I'm really happy for him, really proud.”

nick bolto
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) takes the field prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

