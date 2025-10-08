Nick Bolton Lays Out Chiefs’ Defensive Goals Before Lions Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton spoke at the podium before Wednesday’s practice. The Chiefs (2-3) are hosting the Lions (4-1) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On forcing the Trevor Lawrence fumble on the goal line Monday:
“Yeah, I think, obviously we watched tape and we saw him put the ball over the goal line as a taller guy. But honestly, in that moment, just kind of instincts, kind of saw them kind of getting in like a tush-push-kind-of formation, kind of stick the ball over the goal line. I tried to match his hands, man, and make a positive play for us.”
On how they can better contain quarterbacks, something the team has struggled to do at times:
“Man, just kind of everybody working on the same page, rush and coverage, working together, all kind of working together for us. So, yeah, I think, obviously some things we can improve upon, regardless. We’re facing some guys who can use their legs down the road. So, yeah, if he has an opportunity this week to use his legs, obviously, on third downs trying to extend the drive, we're gonna have to bring that to this week as well.”
On facing the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense, something they’ve done already this season:
“Yeah, man, they're special. They got a great tight end, two good backs, their wideouts got some depth and they got a young guy as well, adding him into the mix. And the quarterback’s playing great, if I'm not mistaken, might be the best in the league at completion percentage.
“So obviously, gonna take everybody, all hands on deck, up front. And then in the back end, mixing up some looks presnap and just trying to force a couple turnovers when we can. But that's a great challenge for us.”
On contrasting Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery:
“Yeah, it's not really much contrast, to be honest. They run a little bit of everything with both guys, perimeter plays, interior plays. Kind of fits with what they do well. They don’t want to give things away. Their run and pass also kind of marries up together. So, they do a good job, man, keeping defenses unbalanced and not giving away things you can kind of pick up on tape. They got two good backs, use them both. Outside run plays, inside run plays, just kind of interchangeable as they go.”
On whether there’s a lesson he learned from his near-interception Monday:
“Yeah, obviously man, I just got to come down with the football. I'm not harping too much on it. Man, we’re flying to the ball, trying to get paws on the ball, all things we talked about week to week. Man, just kind of unfortunate that it happened to us and couldn’t bring it in. So, I mean, hindsight is always 20/20, but, yeah, maybe just call him off. You say, ‘I got, I got it.’ But other than that, though, I was just playing ball.”
On whether they have a call like that, to call off another player on a bal:
“Not really. Obviously, just kind of catching the ball. If it's your solo grab. You might have somebody that's on the outside … but just kind of make a play on the ball.”
On moving forward with positives from the defense, despite the loss:
“Yeah, I think everybody has shined a little bit. Just again, like I said earlier, the rush and coverage is working together. It’s always a play here or just a play there.
“One of the big things I think this week is just, when our offense scores, giving the ball back with the score being the same. That was kind of the big message we’ve had this week. We didn’t do it last week, but it's kind of been a message of this season. Offense scores, we get the ball back to them without giving up points.”
On Chris Jones remaining stationary on the game-winning touchdown:
“Yeah, a lot of people are harping on the play, but you've seen guys like trip and fall on a trick play, and you have to keep your eyes where you're supposed to be. So, it's a little bit of that going in there as well, man. Just guys just trying to play, play fast and just make a play. I'm not really too much harping on what the outside thinks. So, everybody's trying to do their job to the best of their ability. If you're able to get outside and score touchdowns, gotta find a way to get them on the ground.”
On Alabama playing Missouri Saturday:
“Yeah, we gotta be rooting on the Tigers, man. We got an early kickoff and hope we can get them, fresh out of bed, and obviously go get a win. But yeah, M-I-Z.”
On how much he’s improved in pass coverage:
“Yeah, definitely since I've been in this league, getting more familiar with Coach Spags’ scheme, and being in the middle is kind of a little bit different than other places. So, just trying to get my eyes in the right place, and I'm obviously growing and learning concepts and spacing and where guys are trying to attack this defense.
“And he’s been coaching for a while, so he’s got a lot of tape out there, and guys know how to attack the middle of the defense and stuff like that. So definitely been a ball, and definitely feel like I'm getting comfortable as my years have progressed. But I feel like I’m in a good spot right now.”
On the mentality needed this week to match a relentless Detroit offense:
“Yeah, man, just gotta have a focus for 60 minutes. So, not doing anything different than we've been doing. Just executing and bringing the mindset we've been bringing, we brought the first half of last week. Trying to put that back on tape. It's kind of our main goal this week. We started off good … so if we can just kind of maintain that for 60 minutes, that focus and energy. I think we'll be in a good spot.”
On whether they need to be ready for four downs every drive against the Lions:
“I mean, yeah, they got an aggressive, aggressive mindset. Obviously, this is early in the week, on a short week, so haven't really got down to the third-and-short and fourth down, but we know . Obviously, you understand that when they get to the plus-50, they want to go out there and put points on the board. So, as we keep progressing, we’ll keep that in the back part of our mind.”
