Major Carlo Ancelotti Decision Derails Neymar’s 2026 World Cup Hopes
Despite Neymar’s return to form, the Brazilian icon did not earn a call-up from Carlo Ancelotti for the March international break.
The forward, who returned from a knee injury in February, has been on fire for Santos. In his last four appearances for his boyhood club, Neymar recorded two goals and two assists, logging 315 minutes along the way.
Yet it was seemingly not enough for Ancelotti, who left the 34-year-old off his squad for Brazil’s upcoming international friendlies against France and Croatia. The Italian boss has now overlooked Neymar at every opportunity since he took over the Seleção in May.
The decision dampens Neymar’s dreams of featuring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With only three months until the competition kicks off throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer is running out of opportunities to prove himself.
Ancelotti Explains Neymar’s Absence
Much like in the past, Ancelotti did not shy away from questions regarding Neymar’s status with Brazil.
“Neymar is not at 100% and therefore he is not on the list,” Ancelotti said on Monday. The bold statement comes after the forward sat out of Santos’ 2–2 draw with Mirassol, a game the Brazil manager attended.
“Neymar is not at 100% of his capability. If he can be at 100% physically, he can be there. Neymar could be at the World Cup. Neymar has to keep working, playing, showcasing his qualities and maintaining good physical condition.”
It is good news for Neymar that Ancelotti did not completely rule him out of the World Cup, but it likely doesn’t feel that way to the Barcelona legend who has not featured for his country since he tore his ACL in Dec. 2023.
Full Brazil Squad for Friendlies vs. France, Croatia
Goalkeepers
- Alisson (Liverpool)
- Bento (Al Nassr)
- Éderson (Fenerbahce)
Defenders
- Alex Sandro (Flamengo)
- Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo)
- Douglas Santos (Zenit)
- Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)
- Ibañez (Al-Ahly)
- Léo Pereira (Flamengo)
- Marquinhos (PSG)
- Wesley (Roma)
Midfielders
- Andrey Santos (Chelsea)
- Casemiro (Manchester United)
- Danilo (Botafogo)
- Fabinho (Al-Ittihad)
- Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray)
Forwards
- Endrick (Lyon)
- Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)
- Igor Thiago (Brentford)
- Luiz Henrique (Zenit)
- Matheus Cunha (Manchester United)
- Raphinha (Barcelona)
- Rayan (Bournemouth)
- Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)
- João Pedro (Chelsea)
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Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell