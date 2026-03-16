Major Carlo Ancelotti Decision Derails Neymar’s 2026 World Cup Hopes

Despite Neymar’s return to form, the Brazilian icon did not earn a call-up from Carlo Ancelotti for the March international break.

The forward, who returned from a knee injury in February, has been on fire for Santos. In his last four appearances for his boyhood club, Neymar recorded two goals and two assists, logging 315 minutes along the way.

Yet it was seemingly not enough for Ancelotti, who left the 34-year-old off his squad for Brazil’s upcoming international friendlies against France and Croatia. The Italian boss has now overlooked Neymar at every opportunity since he took over the Seleção in May.

The decision dampens Neymar’s dreams of featuring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With only three months until the competition kicks off throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer is running out of opportunities to prove himself.

Ancelotti Explains Neymar’s Absence

Carlo Ancelotti has remained noncommittal when it comes to Neymar’s World Cup prospects. | Daniel Castelo Branco/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Much like in the past, Ancelotti did not shy away from questions regarding Neymar’s status with Brazil.

“Neymar is not at 100% and therefore he is not on the list,” Ancelotti said on Monday. The bold statement comes after the forward sat out of Santos’ 2–2 draw with Mirassol, a game the Brazil manager attended.

“Neymar is not at 100% of his capability. If he can be at 100% physically, he can be there. Neymar could be at the World Cup. Neymar has to keep working, playing, showcasing his qualities and maintaining good physical condition.”

It is good news for Neymar that Ancelotti did not completely rule him out of the World Cup, but it likely doesn’t feel that way to the Barcelona legend who has not featured for his country since he tore his ACL in Dec. 2023.

Full Brazil Squad for Friendlies vs. France, Croatia

Goalkeepers

Alisson is Brazil’s undisputed starter between the posts. | Andrew Kearns/CameraSport/Getty Images

Alisson (Liverpool)

Bento (Al Nassr)

Éderson (Fenerbahce)

Defenders

Gabriel will lead Brazil’s backline. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Alex Sandro (Flamengo)

Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo)

Douglas Santos (Zenit)

Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

Ibañez (Al-Ahly)

Léo Pereira (Flamengo)

Marquinhos (PSG)

Wesley (Roma)

Midfielders

Casemiro’s resurgence is great news for Brazil. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Andrey Santos (Chelsea)

Casemiro (Manchester United)

Danilo (Botafogo)

Fabinho (Al-Ittihad)

Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray)

Forwards

Vinicius Junior headlines Brazil’s attacking options. | Florencia Tan Jun/UEFA/Getty Images

Endrick (Lyon)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Igor Thiago (Brentford)

Luiz Henrique (Zenit)

Matheus Cunha (Manchester United)

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Rayan (Bournemouth)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

João Pedro (Chelsea)

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