Chiefs' Chris Jones Draws Huge Praise From Unlikely Source
The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best defensive players in the National Football League in Chris Jones. The Chiefs' defense has been anchored by Jones for a long time. And each season, Jones has looked better, and he has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Jones is coming off an All-Pro season. It is going to be fun to watch Jones get back to work. The Chiefs' defense is going to look a bit different this season, but one thing that is going to stay the same is Jones.
Jones will look to dominant the league this season. He wants to win another Super Bowl after losing the one last season. Jones will be a big factor once again. And if the Chiefs have any chance of making another deep run at another Super Bowl, Jones is going to have to have another good season. The Chiefs are on a mission, and one that they want to end with holding up the Super Bowl trophy.
One rookie quarterback is looking forward to facing off against Jones as well. That is No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. Ward is going to be the starter for the Tennessee Titans. Ward was the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft and now he is looking to face off against the best, and he knows that Jones is one of the best.
Cam Ward on Chris Jones
"I would say more defensive line because I am not really going against the defensive backs on every play. I am going up against a defensive lineman every play," said Cam Ward on Bussin' With The Boys Podcast." "Defensive line, I would easily have to say Maxx Crosby and Chris Jones. Those two are two of the best football players in the world. Some of the greatest of all time. I am trying to be up there, eventually, when my time is done in the NFL."
"If you want to be up there with those guys, you have got to be able to compete with those guys. Say some crazy stuff to them. You've got to be able to get them to play your game."
The Chiefs will face the Titans in Tennessee in Week 16 this season.
