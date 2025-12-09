Chiefs Kingdom Voices Frustration With Struggling Offensive Starter
Week 14 was a tough pill for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chiefs Kingdom to swallow, as the franchise fell to a 6-7 overall record following the 20-10 defeat to the Houston Texans. Along the way to the disappointing defeat, the Chiefs Kingdom has made its voice heard regarding one player offensively.
The Chiefs' running back room has struggled a lot this season, and it's been all season long. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs in rushing yards on Sunday Night Football, showing shades of what he had to do to begin the season. But the frustration isn't with Mahomes, it's with Isiah Pacheco.
In the final year of his rookie contract, Pacheco had a ton to prove going into this season. Beginning his career in Kansas City, the seventh-round draftee saw a ton of success, looking to be a promising offensive addition for years to come. But after Week 14, the Chiefs Kingdom seems to want a change.
Chiefs Kingdom's Frustration
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) during and after the game, fans made their voices heard surrounding the performance of Pacheco. For context, Pacheco had nine carries go for 30 yards, with his longest rush being for six yards. Mahomes' longest rush was for 15 yards, as he collected 59 in total along the way.
The Chiefs' running back room consists of Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Brashard Smith and Elijah Mitchell. Three of the four players listed are set to become free agents at season's end, and from the production on the field, it could be Pacheco's job to lose, especially with Hunt still finding ways to contribute.
Hunt leads the Chiefs in rushing yards this season with 545, along with scoring eight touchdowns. He has always succeeded in a Chiefs uniform, and seeing that the Chiefs' running back struggles haven't improved from last season, it might be time for Brett Veach and company to explore some options.
Breece Hall was a name highly linked to the Chiefs this trade deadline, but he ultimately ended up staying with the New York Jets. Hall is set to become a free agent this offseason as well, but his asking price might be too high considering the money the Chiefs have to play with.
Pacheco's 2025 Numbers
In 10 games played this season, Pacheco has carried the football 90 times and has collected 375 rushing yards overall, with one touchdown and his longest rush being 16 yards. These numbers aren't good enough for what the Chiefs need at the position, as Pacheco's decline is one that puzzles many.
In the first two years of his career, Pacheco collected 1,765 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 31 games. These last two years, Pacheco has played in 17 games, has collected 685 rushing yards, and has scored two touchdowns.
