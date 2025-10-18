Chiefs Kingdom’s Trade Deadline Wish List Is Clear
The Kansas City Chiefs go into Week 7 with a 3-3 record and a clear offensive issue at hand when it comes to their running back room. With Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt not living up to the expectations so far this season, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been forced into being the lead rusher through six weeks.
With Rashee Rice back in the fold for the Chiefs, this running back positional need becomes clearer, as the wide receiving room has become much more competitive. With Pacheco and Hunt both on the final year of their contracts, Kansas City should definitely be looking for an improvement.
Chiefs Kingdom has made their voices very clear when it comes to who they want added to the roster before the trade deadline, or rather, as soon as possible, and it's New York Jets running back Breece Hall.
Why Breece Hall?
Hall is caught in the mist of a struggling Jets franchise, and for a franchise without playoff aspirations, it would make the most sense for the front office to explore options for Hall to be traded. Seeing that the running back room is in dire need of help, getting him to Kansas City would make sense.
So far this season, through six games played, Hall has 410 rushing yards in 88 carries. A stat that stands out is that even with his individual success, he has yet to secure a rushing touchdown this season. Going into his final season as well, Hall would immediately improve the ground game.
With 410 rushing yards on the season, Mahomes wouldn't have to rely so heavily on himself for small gains, but rather focus on hitting wide receiving targets in Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, and Xavier Worthy.
Chiefs Kingdom's Thoughts
When looking at the X feed, it's clear Chiefs Kingdom wants the former second round pick in Kansas City.
According to Pro Football Focus, Hall holds an overall grade of 71.3, a receiving grade of 69.7 and a rushing grade of 69.5, all of which make him a solid running back to target. Hall also has 150 receiving yards on the season as well, making him a dual threat that Mahomes would thrive with.
